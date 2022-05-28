Technology News
Infinix Note 12 India Sale Begins Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Infinix Note 12 price in India begins at Rs. 11,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

By David Delima | Updated: 28 May 2022 10:43 IST
Infinix Note 12 India Sale Begins Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Infinix Note 12 is available in Force Black, Jewel Blue, and Sunset Gold colour options

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 12 sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display
  • The handset runs on Android 12-based X OS 10.6
  • Infinix Note 12 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery

Infinix Note 12 India sale begins for the first time today. The smartphone was launched in India on May 20, alongside the Infinix Note 12 Turbo. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 180Hz refresh rate. The smartphone runs on Android 12 with the company's X OS 10.6 skin on top, and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Infinix Note 12 price in India, availability

Infinix Note 12 is priced at Rs. 11,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage model, while the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 12,999. The handset will be sold in Force Black, Jewel Blue, and Sunset Gold colour options. The Infinix Note 12 will go on sale at 12pm (noon) today via Flipkart.

Customers can avail of a 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs. 1,000) on Axis Bank credit card and debit card transactions, and a 10 percent instant discount on RBL Bank credit and debit cards, according to the Flipkart listing.

Infinix Note 12 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Note 12 runs on Android 12-based X OS 10.6 out of the box. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Infinix Note 12 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprised of a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.6 aperture lens, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and an unspecified AI lens. The smartphone features a 16-megapixel front facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens, for selfies and video chats.

The Infinix Note 12 comes with up to 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded (up to 512GB) via a dedicated microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the handset include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Infinix Note 12 packs a 5,000mAh battery and offers support for 33W fast charging. It measures 144.43x76.66x7.90mm and weighs 184.5 grams.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Infinix Note 12

Infinix Note 12

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G88
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + QVGA
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Infinix Note 12, Infinix Note 12 Price in India, Infinix Note 12 Specifications, Infinix
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
BioShock: The Collection Goes Free Till June 2 During Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2022

