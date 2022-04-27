Technology News
loading

Infinix Note 12, Hot 12, Smart 6 HD Smartphones Launched: Price, Specifications

Infinix Note 12 price is set at BDT 18,299 (roughly Rs. 16,200), while Infinix Hot 12 comes at NGN 93,200 (roughly Rs. 17,200).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 April 2022 19:34 IST
Infinix Note 12, Hot 12, Smart 6 HD Smartphones Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 12 is currently available for purchase in Bangladesh

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 12 comes in three different configurations
  • Infinix Hot 12 carries a 90Hz display
  • Infinix Smart 6 HD runs on Android 11 (Go edition)

Infinix Note 12, Hot 12, and Smart 6 HD have been launched as three new models by the brand, part of China's Transsion Holdings. While the Infinix Note 12 and Hot 12 are the brand's new mid-range options, the Smart 6 HD is its new budget model. The Infinix Note 12 comes with features including a full-HD+ AMOLED display and 33W fast charging support. The Infinix Hot 12, on the other hand, offers a 90Hz LCD and 18W charging. However, the Infinix Smart 6 HD comes with an HD+ display.

Infinix Note 12, Hot 12 price

Infinix Note 12 price has been set at BDT 18,299 (roughly Rs. 16,200) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in other variants, including 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB, as per the listing on the Infinix Global site, however, pricing details of those models are yet to be revealed. The Infinix Note 12 comes in Force Black, Jewel Blue, and Sunset Golden colours and is currently available for purchase in Bangladesh.

The Infinix Hot 12, on the other hand, is priced at NGN 93,200 (roughly Rs. 17,200) for the 4GB + 128GB model. The Infinix Global site shows that the phone is coming to some markets in a 6GB + 128GB configuration. However, pricing details of that model are yet to be announced. The Infinix Hot 12 comes in Legend White, Lucky Green, Origin Blue, and Racing Black colours and is currently on sale in Nigeria.

Price and availability of the Infinix Smart 6 HD are yet to be revealed. The phone is, though, listed on the Infinix Global site.

Infinix Note 12 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Note 12 runs Android 11 with XOS 10.6 on top and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM. There is a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a QVGA sensor. The camera setup is paired with an LED flash.

For selfies and video chats, the Infinix Note 12 comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The Infinix Note 12 comes with up to 128GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB) through a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on the Infinix Note 12 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and carries dual stereo speakers, with the DTS technology.

The Infinix Note 12 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Flash Charge fast charging technology. It measures 144.43x76.66x7.90mm and weighs 184.5 grams.

Infinix Hot 12 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Hot 12 runs Android 12 with XOS 10.6 on top and features a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) TFT IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel secondary sensor and an AI lens.

infinix hot 12 image Infinix Hot 12

Infinix Hot 12 comes with an HD+ display
Photo Credit: Infinix

 

To take care of selfies and video chats, the Infinix Hot 12 carries an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Infinix Hot 12 comes with 128GB of inbuilt storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Infinix Hot 12 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The phone comes with dual stereo speakers with DTS. It measures 170.47x77.60x8.32mm and weighs 194.9 grams.

Infinix Smart 6 HD specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Smart 6 HD runs Android 11 (Go edition) with XOS 7.6 on top and features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display also has a hole-punch design. The phone comes with an unnamed SoC that is clocked at 1.6GHz, along with 2GB of RAM. It includes a dual rear camera setup that houses an 8-megapixel primary sensor and an AI lens. The Infinix Smart 6 HD also comes with a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, along with an LED flash.

infinix smart 6 hd image Infinix Smart 6 HD

Infinix Smart 6 HD carries a selfie flash at the front 
Photo Credit: Infinix

 

On the storage front, the Infinix Smart 6 HD comes with 32GB of inbuilt storage that supports expansion via a microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on the Infinix Smart 6 HD include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. The phone is also listed with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Infinix Smart 6 HD packs a 5,000mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 31 hours of talk time on a single charge and has standard 10W charging support. Moreover, the smartphone comes with DTS Audio processor and is made of an "antibacterial" material — similar to Infinix Smart 6 that was launched in India earlier on Wednesday.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Infinix Note 12

Infinix Note 12

Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G88
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + QVGA
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Infinix Hot 12

Infinix Hot 12

Display 6.82-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + AI
RAM 4GB
Storage 128MB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Advertisement
Infinix Smart 6 HD

Infinix Smart 6 HD

Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel + AI lens
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11 (Go edition)
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix Note 12 price, Infinix Note 12 specifications, Infinix Note 12, Infinix Hot 12 price, Infinix Hot 12 specifications, Infinix Hot 12, Infinix Smart 6 HD specifications, Infinix Smart 6 HD, Infinix
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Sony Xperia 1 IV Launch Expected at Company's May 11 Smartphone Event
Infinix Note 12, Hot 12, Smart 6 HD Smartphones Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Pad 5 First Impressions: Built to Perform
  2. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. Xiaomi Introduces 4 New Smart TVs in India, Including an OLED Model
  4. Moto G62 5G Specifications Tipped by Listings, May Get a 6,000mAh Battery
  5. Xiaomi 12 Pro First Impressions: A Slim and Stylish Premium Smartphone
  6. iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, iQoo Z6 4G Launched in India: All Details
  7. Nokia G21 With 90Hz Display, '3-Day Battery Life' Launched in India
  8. Amazon Summer Sale Previewed: Teased to Offer Deals on Mobiles, Laptops
  9. Moto G52 Review: The Entertainer?
  10. Moto G82 Spotted on Certification Site, Tipping Design, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Says Over 10 Million People Have Streamed Games via Xbox Cloud Gaming Till Date
  2. Infinix Note 12, Hot 12, Smart 6 HD Smartphones Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Sony Xperia 1 IV Launch Expected at Company's May 11 Smartphone Event
  4. Microsoft Discovers Linux Vulnerabilities That Could Allow Attackers to Gain Root Access
  5. Google Chrome Gets Improved Autofill Popup on Desktop, Google Docs Reorganised to Find Key Features Quickly
  6. Twitter Funded Bluesky Claims It Is Independent From Elon Musk' New Venture
  7. Moto G100 Getting Its Stable Android 12 Update, Starting With Brazil: Report
  8. Android Auto Updated With 'Smart Reply' Functionality for Suggested Emoji and Responses
  9. Cuba’s Central Bank to Issue Yearly Licences to Virtual Assets Service Providers
  10. OnePlus 10 Pro Getting OxygenOS 12 A.13 Update in India, Brings Improved Fingerprint Unlocking, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.