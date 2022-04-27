Infinix Note 12, Hot 12, and Smart 6 HD have been launched as three new models by the brand, part of China's Transsion Holdings. While the Infinix Note 12 and Hot 12 are the brand's new mid-range options, the Smart 6 HD is its new budget model. The Infinix Note 12 comes with features including a full-HD+ AMOLED display and 33W fast charging support. The Infinix Hot 12, on the other hand, offers a 90Hz LCD and 18W charging. However, the Infinix Smart 6 HD comes with an HD+ display.

Infinix Note 12, Hot 12 price

Infinix Note 12 price has been set at BDT 18,299 (roughly Rs. 16,200) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in other variants, including 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB, as per the listing on the Infinix Global site, however, pricing details of those models are yet to be revealed. The Infinix Note 12 comes in Force Black, Jewel Blue, and Sunset Golden colours and is currently available for purchase in Bangladesh.

The Infinix Hot 12, on the other hand, is priced at NGN 93,200 (roughly Rs. 17,200) for the 4GB + 128GB model. The Infinix Global site shows that the phone is coming to some markets in a 6GB + 128GB configuration. However, pricing details of that model are yet to be announced. The Infinix Hot 12 comes in Legend White, Lucky Green, Origin Blue, and Racing Black colours and is currently on sale in Nigeria.

Price and availability of the Infinix Smart 6 HD are yet to be revealed. The phone is, though, listed on the Infinix Global site.

Infinix Note 12 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Note 12 runs Android 11 with XOS 10.6 on top and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM. There is a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a QVGA sensor. The camera setup is paired with an LED flash.

For selfies and video chats, the Infinix Note 12 comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The Infinix Note 12 comes with up to 128GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB) through a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on the Infinix Note 12 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and carries dual stereo speakers, with the DTS technology.

The Infinix Note 12 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Flash Charge fast charging technology. It measures 144.43x76.66x7.90mm and weighs 184.5 grams.

Infinix Hot 12 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Hot 12 runs Android 12 with XOS 10.6 on top and features a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) TFT IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel secondary sensor and an AI lens.

Infinix Hot 12 comes with an HD+ display

Photo Credit: Infinix

To take care of selfies and video chats, the Infinix Hot 12 carries an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Infinix Hot 12 comes with 128GB of inbuilt storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Infinix Hot 12 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The phone comes with dual stereo speakers with DTS. It measures 170.47x77.60x8.32mm and weighs 194.9 grams.

Infinix Smart 6 HD specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Smart 6 HD runs Android 11 (Go edition) with XOS 7.6 on top and features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display also has a hole-punch design. The phone comes with an unnamed SoC that is clocked at 1.6GHz, along with 2GB of RAM. It includes a dual rear camera setup that houses an 8-megapixel primary sensor and an AI lens. The Infinix Smart 6 HD also comes with a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, along with an LED flash.

Infinix Smart 6 HD carries a selfie flash at the front

Photo Credit: Infinix

On the storage front, the Infinix Smart 6 HD comes with 32GB of inbuilt storage that supports expansion via a microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on the Infinix Smart 6 HD include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. The phone is also listed with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Infinix Smart 6 HD packs a 5,000mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 31 hours of talk time on a single charge and has standard 10W charging support. Moreover, the smartphone comes with DTS Audio processor and is made of an "antibacterial" material — similar to Infinix Smart 6 that was launched in India earlier on Wednesday.