Infinix Note 12 5G series has been launched in India on Friday. The series includes the Infinix Note 12 5G and Note 12 Pro 5G models. The phones sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. As the name suggests, it comes with 5G connectivity thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC. The Infinix Note 12 5G smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor. Whereas, the Infinix Note 12 5G Pro features a 108-megapixel main camera.

Infinix Note 12 5G, Note 12 Pro 5G price in India, availability

Infinix Note 12 5G has been priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and can be purchased via Flipkart. On the other hand, the Infinix 12 Pro 5G has been priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB+128GB storage model. However, the Pro model of the Infinix Note 12 5G will go on sale on July 14 at 12pm (noon) and will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 15,999 via Flipkart. The sale date of the Infinix Note 12 5G smartphone is yet to be announced.

Besides this, buyers will get an option to buy the Infinix Note 12 5G series smartphone in Force Black and Snowfall White colour variants.

Infinix Note 12 5G, Note 12 Pro 5G specifications, features

The Infinix Note 12 5G series comprises of two models- the Note 12 5G and Note 12 Pro 5G. Both the models in the Infinix Note 12 series carry almost identical specifications except for the camera features. The Infinix Note 12 5G model features a 50-megapixel main camera, whereas the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G model gets a 108-megapixel main rear camera.

The latest Note 12 series from Infinix sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Under the hood, the Infinix Note 12 5G series is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 810 5G SoC. The smartphones have a standard touch sampling rate of 180Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The newly launched smartphone series runs on Android 12 out of the box and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

