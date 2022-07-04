Technology News
Infinix Note 12 5G Series India Launch Date Set as July 8, 108-Megapixel Main Camera Teased

Infinix Note 12 5G series may have Infinix Note 12 5G and Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G smartphones.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 4 July 2022 17:15 IST
Infinix Note 12 5G Series India Launch Date Set as July 8, 108-Megapixel Main Camera Teased

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Infinix India

Infinix Note 12 5G series will retail on Flipkart

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 12 5G Pro may come with 6.7-inch AMOLED display
  • The series is teased to come with sleek design
  • The display on pro variant has a waterdrop notch

Infinix Note 12 5G Series will launch in India on July 8, the company has announced. At least one smartphone in the series will come with a 108-megapixel main camera sensor and an AMOLED display. It will retail on Flipkart. The series is expected to come with the Infinix Note 12 5G and Note 12 Pro 5G smartphones. Infinix is marketing the handset in line with the release of Thor: Love and Thunder by using lines “Thrill and Thunder” and claims that the phone has a design as sleek as a 'lightning bolt'.

Infinix posted on its Twitter handle that the Infinix Note 12 5G series will be launched in India on July 8. The smartphone series also has a dedicated microsite on Flipkart. Both these tease that the series will have a smartphone, apparently the Infinix 12 Pro 5G, that will come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel camera sensor. The information about other cameras is not known yet. The phone is suggested to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. It will also be a 5G handset.

As mentioned, the company is marketing the smartphone series in line with the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder movie suggesting that the Infinix Note 12 5G series could have some movie-related themes or wallpapers. Nothing on this front is known yet.

Infinix had previously teased that it would launch two new 5G-enabled handsets to the Indian market: the Infinix Note 12 5G and Note 12 Pro 5G. It hinted that one of these new handsets would feature a 108-megapixel primary camera, an AMOLED display and offer support for 12 5G bands. Looks like these specifications were of the Infinix 12 Pro 5G. They are suggested to come with better specifications as compared to their predecessors.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Infinix Note 12 5G, Infinix Note 12 5G Pro, Infinix Note 12 5G Series, Infinix
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
