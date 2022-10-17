Technology News
Infinix Note 12 (2023) With 50-Megapixel Camera, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Infinix Note 12 (2023) pricing starts at $199 (roughly Rs. 16,500).

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 17 October 2022 10:58 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 12 (2023) is available in Alpine White, Tuscany Blue, Volcanic Grey colours

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 12 (2023) packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging
  • It features a Super Night mode for enhanced low-light photography
  • The Infinix Note 12 (2023) runs on Android 12-based XOS 10.6

Infinix Note 12 (2023) was launched in global markets last week. This smartphone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. There is also a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. It features 8GB of physical RAM, which can be extended to up to 13GB by utilising unused internal storage. Infinix has not launched this smartphone in India, but it is expected to arrive later this year.

Infinix Note 12 (2023) price, availability

The Infinix Note 12 (2023)'s pricing starts at $199 (roughly Rs. 16,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. This Infinix smartphone comes in Alpine White, Tuscany Blue, and Volcanic Grey colours. The company is yet to announce plans to launch the smartphone in India.

Infinix Note 12 (2023) specifications, features

This smartphone runs on Android 12-based XOS 10.6. It sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution. The Infinix Note 12 (2023) is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, coupled with a Mali-G57 MP2 GPU.

For optics, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture. There is also a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and an unspecified AI lens. The Infinix Note 12 (2023) comes with a Super Night mode for enhanced low-light performance. It also features a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

The Infinix Note 12 (2023) houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It houses 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). This is a dual-SIM 4G smartphone that also supports Bluetooth and dual-band Wi-Fi. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port as well. It measures 164.4x76.5x7.8mm and weighs about 195g.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Infinix Note 12 (2023)

Infinix Note 12 (2023)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G99
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Siddhant Chandra
