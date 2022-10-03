Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix Hot 20 Series Launch Date Set for October 6, Specifications Revealed Ahead of Debut: Details

Infinix Hot 20 Series Launch Date Set for October 6, Specifications Revealed Ahead of Debut: Details

Infinix Hot 20 series will be launched a day after the debut of the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Abhinav Lal |  Updated: 3 October 2022 16:56 IST
Infinix Hot 20 Series Launch Date Set for October 6, Specifications Revealed Ahead of Debut: Details

Photo Credit: Infinix Thailand

Infinix has teased a partnership with battle royale game Free Fire for the Infinix Hot 20

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 20 will sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display
  • The company recently launched the Infinix Note 12i
  • Infinix Hot 20 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC

Infinix Hot 20 series launch date has been set for October 6, the company recently confirmed via its social media channels. The company also teased key specifications of the upcoming handset, which could make its debut as the Infinix Hot 20. It will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The company is yet to announce whether it plans to launch more than one smartphone at the event this week.

In a series of posts on the Instagram account for Infinix Thailand first spotted by Gizmochina, the company has revealed the specifications of the upcoming Infinix Hot branded smartphone, which could be the Infinix Hot 20. The posts also reveal that Infinix has partnered with Free Fire, a popular battle royale game, for the launch of the next Infinix Hot handset.

According to the company, the Infinix Hot 20 series launch event will take place on October 6, at 4pm ICT (2:30pm IST). The phone's debut will take place a day after the is scheduled to launch the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G handset, which will feature a 200-megapixel camera and support for 180W fast charging.

Infinix Thailand's Instagram posts have confirmed that the next Infinix Hot branded smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The phone will allow “expanding” available memory by up to 5GB, utilitising unused storage.

The handset will sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display, according to the company. However, Infinix has not revealed whether the handset will feature an LCD or LED panel. Other specifications of the handset, including camera and battery specifications are yet to be revealed by Infinix.

Last week, the firm launched the Infinix Note 12i (2022) in Indonesia, equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support. It includes dual stereo speakers with DTS audio support.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix Hot 20, Infinix Hot 20 Series, Infinix
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Delhi Government Launches Green War Room to Monitor, Combat Air Pollution 24X7
WazirX Lays Off 40 Percent Workforce to Deal With Crypto Winter
Infinix Hot 20 Series Launch Date Set for October 6, Specifications Revealed Ahead of Debut: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Watch With AMOLED Display Launched in India: Details
  2. Moto G72 First Impressions: A Promising 4G All-Rounder
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Offers on Premium Headphones, Speakers
  4. 5G in India: When and How Will Jio, Airtel, Vi 5G Services Be Available for Users
  5. Reliance Jio Said to Launch Budget Laptop JioBook With Embedded 4G Sim Card
  6. Moto G72 With 108-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India: Details
  7. Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 Wearables Launched in India: All Details
  8. Black Adam to Ram Setu, the 7 Biggest Movies in October
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro India Pre-Order Date Set to October 6 via Flipkart
#Latest Stories
  1. Kim Kardashian Agrees to Pay $1.26 Million to US SEC for Unlawful Crypto Promotion on Social Media
  2. Binance to Set Up Regional Office in Kazakhstan, Intends to Co-Develop Crypto Laws
  3. TRAI to Propose Unified KYC System to Check Fraudulent Callers: Chairman PD Vaghela
  4. Poco X5 5G Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Database; Specifications, Launch Timeline Tipped: Details
  5. ED Freezes Rs. 5.5 Crore Account Balance in Mobile Gaming Application Fraud
  6. Lava Blaze 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India at IMC 2022: Price, Specifications
  7. BSNL to Roll Out 4G Services by November; to Upgrade to 5G by August 2023
  8. Telegram Premium Price in India Slashed by More Than 60 Percent: All Details
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Bestselling Gaming Laptops at Discounted Prices
  10. WazirX Lays Off 40 Percent Workforce to Deal With Crypto Winter
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.