Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix Hot 20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 6.6 Inch Full HD+ Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Infinix Hot 20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 6.6-Inch Full-HD+ Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Infinix Hot 20 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 7 October 2022 12:48 IST
Infinix Hot 20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 6.6-Inch Full-HD+ Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: AliExpress

The Infinix Hot 20 5G gets a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 20 5G features a Phase Change cooling system
  • This dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs on Android 12-based XOS 10.6
  • The Infinix Hot 20 5G has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Infinix Hot 20 5G debuted in the global market on Thursday. Under the hood, this smartphone packs an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The handset also gets a Phase Change cooling system for optimum heat dissipation and stable performance. It also gets a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The Infinix Hot 20 5G features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. The camera software includes a Super Night Mode for enhanced low-light photography.

Infinix Hot 20 5G price, availability

The Infinix Hot 20 5G has a single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration that is priced at $179.9 (roughly Rs. 15,000). The Infinix smartphone comes in Blaster Green, Racing Black, and Space Blue colours. The handset can be currently purchased via AliExpress. There is no word from the company regarding its availability in India.

Infinix Hot 20 5G specifications, features

This smartphone has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a touch sampling rate of 240hz. Users can manually select a 60Hz, 90Hz, or 120Hz refresh rate. There is also an Auto-switch mode that automatically does this job. Under the hood, the Infinix Hot 20 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The smartphone also sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Infinix Hot 20 5G gets a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture. It also comes with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and an LED flash. On the front, this smartphone sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera housed in a waterdrop-style notch.

This smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to provide enough juice to last three days. The Infinix Hot 20 5G supports 18W fast charging as well. It includes gaming-oriented features like a Phase Change cooling system. Furthermore, the LinkPlus 1.0 feature can make the smartphone automatically switch to mobile data in case of a weak Wi-Fi network. This technology is designed to reduce latency, overheating, and power consumption. This Infinix smartphone runs on Android 12-based XOS 10.6 and is a dual-SIM (Nano) 5G handset.

What do we know about the upcoming Pixel 7 and 7 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Infinix Hot 20 5G

Infinix Hot 20 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix Hot 20 5G, Infinix Hot 20 5G price, Infinix Hot 20 5G specifications
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Moto E32 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Infinix Hot 20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 6.6-Inch Full-HD+ Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto E32 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Airtel 5G Service Goes Live in 8 Cities, Customers to Pay as per 4G Plan
  3. iPhone 14 Plus Goes on Sale in India From Today: All Details
  4. Infinix Zero Ultra 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera Launched: Details
  5. Google Pixel Watch With 1.6-Inch AMOLED Display Launched: Details 
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Thin-and-Light Laptops
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days: Headphones Under Rs. 10,000
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. iQoo 11, iQoo 11 Pro India Launch Tipped, Model Numbers Leaked: Report
  10. Nokia G11 Plus With Stock Android 12 Launched in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Colour Options Tipped, May Offer Limited Choices
  2. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Casts Jessica Jones’ Eka Darville, Locke & Key’s Kevin Durand: Report
  3. Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Features to Come to Older Models via Upcoming Feature Drop: Report
  4. India’s ZebPay Crypto Exchange Is Seeking Licence in Singapore, UAE
  5. Four More Shots Please! Season 3 Release Date Set for October 21 on Amazon Prime Video
  6. EU Imposes Complete Ban on Cross-Border Crypto Payments to Russia
  7. SpaceX Crew Including Russian Cosmonaut Welcomed Aboard Space Station Ahead of Five-Month Mission
  8. BNB Chain Halted After Estimated $100 Million Drain in Exploit, CEO Says Issue Has Been Contained
  9. Need for Speed Unbound Trailer Out, Full Car List Unveiled
  10. Infinix Hot 20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 6.6-Inch Full-HD+ Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.