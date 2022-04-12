Technology News
Infinix Hot 12i With 13-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Infinix Hot 12i comes with a price tag of NGN 61,800 (roughly Rs. 11,300) for the base 2GB + 64GB storage configuration.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 12 April 2022 16:33 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Hot 12i features a 6.6-inch IPS TFT display

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 12i comes in four colour options
  • There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera on Infinix Hot 12i
  • The handset sports a fingerprint scanner

Infinix Hot 12i was launched in Nigeria as the latest offering from the Chinese smartphone brand. The new Infinix phone comes in four distinct colour options and has a waterdrop-style notch at the front. Infinix Hot 12i features a 6.6-inch display and is equipped with a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 13-megapixel primary sensor. It offers DTS audio support and comes with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery which is claimed to have a standby time of 62 days on a single charge.

Infinix Hot 12i price, availability

Infinix's official website doesn't mention the pricing and availability of the new Infinix Hot 12i. The handset is currently listed on the Nigerian e-commerce website Xpark for NGN 61,800 (roughly Rs. 11,300 ) for the base 2GB + 64GB storage configuration. The 3GB + 64GB storage model is listed for NGN 67,000 (roughly Rs. 12,200). The handset comes in Champagne Gold, Haze Green, Horizon Blue, and Racing Black colour options.

However, details about Infinix Hot 12i's launch in India and other global markets have not yet been announced.

Infinix Hot 12i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Hot 12i runs on Android 11-based XOS 7.6. It features a 6.6-inch IPS TFT display with a resolution of 720x1,612 pixels and 480 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, Infinix Hot 12i features an inbuilt CPU coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. The processor has a peak speed of 2.0GHz. The RAM in Infinix Hot 12i can be virtually extended up to 7GB using the additional inbuilt storage.

Infinix Hot 12i features a triple rear camera unit along with a dual flash. The camera module is headlined by a 13-megapixel main sensor with an f1.8 aperture. The rear camera supports super night mode, and autofocus among others. It also supports 1,080-pixel video recording at 30 frames-per-second (fps). For selfies, Infinix has provided an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with a single front flash on the handset.

As mentioned, Infinix Hot 12i comes with 64GB of onboard storage. The internal storage can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card. Connectivity options in the phone include 4G, FM radio, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth, GPS, OTG, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB port. Sensors on board include a light sensor, gyroscope, g-sensor, e-compass, and proximity sensor. For authentication, the new Infinix handset carries a fingerprint sensor as well.

Infinix has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the new phone. The battery of Infinix Hot 12i is said to deliver up to 34 hours of talk time and up to 62 days of standby time on a single charge. It is also claimed to offer up to 150 hours of music playback time and 13 hours of gaming. The new smartphone measures 164.80x76.40x8.75mmmm and weighs 190 grams.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Infinix Hot 12i

Display 6.60-inch
Processor 2.0GHz MHz
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
