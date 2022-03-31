Technology News
Infinix Hot 12i Live Images, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Imminent Launch

Infinix Hot 12i is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 31 March 2022 11:43 IST
The Infinix Hot 12i is believed to have 64GB of onboard storage

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 12i is supposed to have a 13-megapixel triple rear camera
  • The Infinix Hot 12i could be fitted with a fingerprint sensor
  • It is said to have a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display

Infinix appears to be gearing up for the release of its Hot 12 lineup, which is expected to include the vanilla Hot 12, Hot 12i, and Hot 12 Play. The Hong Kong-based company is yet to officially announce the launch date for the trio, however, they are expected to be released soon since the live images of the Hot 12i have been leaked. The leaked images include the box packaging of the handset, which also offers a look at the full specifications of the handset.

The alleged Infinix Hot 12i images were shared in an exclusive report by Passionate Geekz. As mentioned earlier, the leaked images showcase the box packaging of the handset and a clear look at the rear panel design.

Infinix Hot 12i specifications (expected)

The Infinix Hot 12i is believed to have a 6.6-inch Premium Super Bright IPS display with an HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) resolution. Under the hood, this handset is said to pack a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. It is supposed to have 64GB of onboard storage and up to 4GB of extended RAM. The Hot 12i is supposed to boot Android 11 Go Edition out of the box.

There is expected to be a triple rear camera setup with dual flash headlined by a 13-megapixel primary sensor that has an f/1.8 aperture. This offering by Infinix is also supposed to include an 8-megapixel fixed focus camera with a flash in the front. It is believed to be equipped with a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery.

The Infinix Hot 12i is expected to be a 4G handset that could also feature GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity options. It is believed to house a G-sensor, L-sensor, and proximity sensor. The leaked images also suggest that it could feature a fingerprint sensor in the back. The smartphone is said to feature DTS audio processing technology for a cinematic experience.

