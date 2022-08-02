Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix Hot 12 Pro With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Hot 12 Pro With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Hot 12 Pro is powered by a UniSoc T616 SoC.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 2 August 2022 15:22 IST
Infinix Hot 12 Pro With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Infinix Hot 12 Pro is offered in Electric Blue and Lightsaber colour options

Highlights
  • The sale of Infinix Hot 12 Pro will start on August 8
  • Infinix Hot 12 Pro has a 90Hz refresh rate display
  • It features an 8-megapixel selfie camera

Infinix Hot 12 Pro was launched in India on Tuesday as the latest budget offering by the brand owned by China's Transsion Group. The new phone features a waterdrop style notch display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The Infinix Hot 12 Pro is powered by a UniSoc T616 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and a maximum 128GB of onboard storage. The RAM can be further expanded up to 5GB using the unutilised inbuilt storage. It flaunts a dual camera unit at the back, led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. Infinix has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the handset along with support for 18W fast charging.

Infinix Hot 12 Pro price in India, availability

Price of Infinix Hot 12 Pro in India has been set at Rs. 10,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model comes with a price tag of Rs. 12,999. As an introductory offer, Infinix is providing the top-end model at Rs. 11,999. There is no word on how long the introductory period will last. The smartphone comes in Electric Blue and Lightsaber colour options.

The new Infinix phone will go on sale through Flipkart starting August 8. The e-commerce website is providing 5 percent cashback on the purchase of Infinix Hot 12 Pro using Flipkart Axis Bank cards. Additionally, customers can avail a discount of 10 percent for purchases using Kotak Mahindra Bank cards and EMI transactions.

Infinix Hot 12 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Hot 12 Pro runs on Android 12 based with XOS 10.6 on top and features a 6.6-inch HD+ (1,612x720 pixels) fluid display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display has 480 nits of peak brightness. The Infinix Hot 12 Pro is powered by an octa-core 12nm UniSoc T616 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The RAM can be extended up to a further 5GB using the additional inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Infinix Hot 12 Pro features AI backed dual rear camera setup along with dual LED flash. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.6 lens, and a depth sensor. For selfies and video chat, there is an AI-supported 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front with a dual-LED flash. Further, the Infinix Hot 12 Pro offers up to 128GB of UFS2.2 internal storage.

Connectivity options on the Infinix Hot 12 Pro include 4G LTE, WCDMA, GSM, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, and GPS/ A-GPS. Onboard sensors include an ambient light sensor, g-sensor, e-compass, and proximity sensor. The phone also includes a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The new Infinix Hot 12 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 79 hours of music playback time, 41 hours of calling time, and 12 hours of gaming with a single charge. It is said to offer up to 45 days of standby time. Besides, the phone measures 164.2x75x8.42mm and weighs 191grams.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Infinix Hot 12 Pro

Infinix Hot 12 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Unisoc T616
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1612x720 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix Hot 12 Pro, Infinix Hot 12 Pro Price in India, Infinix Hot 12 Pro Specifications, Infinix
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Zomato Plans Revised Management Structure With Multiple CEOs, Reveals Memo

Related Stories

Infinix Hot 12 Pro With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo A77 India Launch Date, Price, and Specifications Tipped: All Details
  2. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  3. Vivo V25 Pro Tipped to Feature 64-Megapixel Camera, 66W Fast Charging
  4. Realme Pad X to Go on Sale for First Time in India: All Details
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. 5G Spectrum Auction: Reliance Jio Becomes Top Spender Among Leading Telcos
  7. OnePlus Nord Buds CE With Upto 20 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  8. How to File ITR if You Missed July 31 Deadline: Details Here
  9. iQoo 9T 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched in India: Details
  10. Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 870 SoC Unveiled
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Pro Models’ Always-on Display Feature Leaked via XCode 14: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Receives August 2022 Security Update in More Regions: Report
  3. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion BIS Listing Suggests Upcoming India Launch, Tipped to Be Rebranded Moto S30 Pro
  4. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two Adds Nick Offerman to the Ensemble Cast
  5. Brazil's São Paulo Signs Argentine Football Player Giuliano Galoppo With Payments in USDC Stablecoin
  6. Motorola Razr 2022, Moto X30 Pro Launch Cancelled, Confirms General Manager Chen Jin
  7. Government Vigilant About EV Safety Standards, Expert Committee to Tackle Safety-Related Issues, Minister Says
  8. Chip Manufacturer Stocks Fall Globally as Taiwan Tensions Mount Ahead of Expected Nancy Pelosi Visit
  9. Crypto Lending: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  10. Lenovo Legion Y70 Complete Design Officially Revealed Online: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.