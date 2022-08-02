Infinix Hot 12 Pro was launched in India on Tuesday as the latest budget offering by the brand owned by China's Transsion Group. The new phone features a waterdrop style notch display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The Infinix Hot 12 Pro is powered by a UniSoc T616 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and a maximum 128GB of onboard storage. The RAM can be further expanded up to 5GB using the unutilised inbuilt storage. It flaunts a dual camera unit at the back, led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. Infinix has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the handset along with support for 18W fast charging.

Infinix Hot 12 Pro price in India, availability

Price of Infinix Hot 12 Pro in India has been set at Rs. 10,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model comes with a price tag of Rs. 12,999. As an introductory offer, Infinix is providing the top-end model at Rs. 11,999. There is no word on how long the introductory period will last. The smartphone comes in Electric Blue and Lightsaber colour options.

The new Infinix phone will go on sale through Flipkart starting August 8. The e-commerce website is providing 5 percent cashback on the purchase of Infinix Hot 12 Pro using Flipkart Axis Bank cards. Additionally, customers can avail a discount of 10 percent for purchases using Kotak Mahindra Bank cards and EMI transactions.

Infinix Hot 12 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Hot 12 Pro runs on Android 12 based with XOS 10.6 on top and features a 6.6-inch HD+ (1,612x720 pixels) fluid display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display has 480 nits of peak brightness. The Infinix Hot 12 Pro is powered by an octa-core 12nm UniSoc T616 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The RAM can be extended up to a further 5GB using the additional inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Infinix Hot 12 Pro features AI backed dual rear camera setup along with dual LED flash. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.6 lens, and a depth sensor. For selfies and video chat, there is an AI-supported 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front with a dual-LED flash. Further, the Infinix Hot 12 Pro offers up to 128GB of UFS2.2 internal storage.

Connectivity options on the Infinix Hot 12 Pro include 4G LTE, WCDMA, GSM, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, and GPS/ A-GPS. Onboard sensors include an ambient light sensor, g-sensor, e-compass, and proximity sensor. The phone also includes a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The new Infinix Hot 12 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 79 hours of music playback time, 41 hours of calling time, and 12 hours of gaming with a single charge. It is said to offer up to 45 days of standby time. Besides, the phone measures 164.2x75x8.42mm and weighs 191grams.

