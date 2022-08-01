Technology News
Infinix Hot 12 Pro With 50-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India on August 12: Details

Infinix Hot 12 Pro will be available via Flipkart.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 1 August 2022 12:39 IST
Infinix Hot 12 Pro With 50-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India on August 12: Details

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Infinix Hot 12 Pro will pack a battery with 18W fast charging support

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 12 Pro will feature a 6.6-inch display
  • The upcoming Infinix handset will pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • It could get a fingerprint scanner as well

Infinix Hot 12 Pro is set to launch in India on August 12. The date has been confirmed via a Flipkart microsite for the handset. The smartphone will be available for purchase via the e-commerce website. It will feature a 6.6-inch display with HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The touchscreen will also sport 180Hz of touch sampling rate. It will get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. Infinix Hot 12 Pro will also feature a 50-megapixel rear dual camera setup.

The Flipkart microsite for the Infinix Hot 12 Pro has gone live. The microsite has revealed the launch date and some key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. It will launch on August 12 in India and will be available via Flipkart. The price and variants of the upcoming handset is yet to be announced. The microsite of the Infinix Hot 12 Pro has also revealed some key specifications.

Inifinix Hot 12 Pro specifications (expected)

Infinix Hot 12 Pro is confirmed to sport a 6.6-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate, HD+ resolution, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It will get 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. The RAM of the smartphone can be expanded up to 13GB using the inbuilt storage. It will feature a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup with an LED flash. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It also features a USB Type-C port. The image of the Infinix Hot 12 Pro on the microsite also shows a fingerprint scanner mounted at the rear panel, next to the camera module.

To recall, Infinix Hot 12 Play was launched in India in May this year. It runs on Android 11 with XOS 10 on top. It sports a 6.82-inch display with full-HD+ (1,640x720 pixels) resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The touchscreen is designed to produce 480 nits of peak brightness and 90.66 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The budget smartphone is powered by the octa-core UniSoc T610 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The RAM can be expanded up to 3GB by taking up space from the inbuilt storage. Infinix Hot 12 Play sports a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup with a quad-LED flash. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 10W standard charging support.

Infinix Hot 12 Play

Infinix Hot 12 Play

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6,000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1,640 pixels
