Infinix Hot 12 was launched in India on Wednesday as the company's newest affordable smartphone. It sports a 6.82-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC under the hood, 4GB of RAM that comes with Extended RAM feature that borrows some storage and uses it for offering a smoother performance, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and a massive 6,000mAh battery. The Infinix smartphone went official in select global markets back in April this year and comes as a successor to the Infinix Hot 11.

Infinix Hot 12 price, availability

The Infinix Hot 12 price in India has been set at Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version. It will go on sale from August 23 12pm (noon) on Flipkart in Exploratory Blue, Polar Black, Purple, and Turquoise Cyan colour options.

It is to be noted that the Infinix Hot 12 that was launched globally in April has different specifications than the Indian version.

Infinix Hot 12 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Hot 12 runs Android 11 with XOS 10 on top and features a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. You also get 180Hz touch sampling rate, 460 nits of brightness, and an Eye Care mode. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, along with 4GB of LPDDRx RAM. The phone gets an Extended RAM feature allowing it to borrow up to 3GB of RAM from its internal storage.

The Infinix Hot 12 sports a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with f/1.6 aperture lens. There is also a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an AI camera. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone gets an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.0 aperture lens. There is a quad LED flash with the rear camera and a dual LED flash coupled with the front shooter.

The Infinix Hot 12 comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a back-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The phone comes with dual stereo speakers with DTS. It measures 171.5x77.5x9.2mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.