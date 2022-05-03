Infinix Hot 12 Play powered by an octa-core up to 2.3GHz high frequency gaming processor has been launched in select markets across the globe. The handset sports a dual rear camera setup and runs on Android 12. The Hot 12 Play comes with a 6.82-inch display and offers 6GB of RAM along with 5GB of extended RAM. The smartphone features a 6,000mAh battery and is available in four colour options.

Infinix Hot 12 Play price

The Infinix Hot 12 Play has launched in countries like Bangladesh, Colombia, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Thailand, Togo, and Zambia. The smartphone is price in Thailand at THB 3,999 (roughly Rs. 8,880).

Infinix Hot 12 Play comes in four colour options —Legend White, Lucky Green, Origin Blue, Racing Black.

Infinix Hot 12 Play specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Hot 12 Play is powered by an octa-core SoC along with up to 6GB of RAM apart from 5GB of extended RAM. It runs on Android 12. The handset features a 6.82-inch display with a 720x1612 pixels resolution support.

For optics, the Infinix Hot 12 Play houses a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13-megapixel and a 2-megapixel lens. For selfies and video chats, the handset sports an 8-megapixel camera.

The Infinix Hot 12 Play features up to 128GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on the Infinix Hot 12 Play include Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth, FM radio, GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include g-sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, light sensor, proximity sensor. The phone also includes a fingerprint sensor.

The Infinix Hot 12 Play packs a 6,000mAh battery that Infinix claims will support up to 120 hours of music playback. The handset measures 170.47x77.60x8.32mm and weighs 194.9 grams.