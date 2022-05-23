Infinix Hot 12 Play was launched in India on Monday as the latest budget smartphone by the brand owned by China's Transsion Group. The new phone is a successor to the Infinix Hot 11 Play launched in November last year. It comes with features including a hole-punch display design, a dual rear camera unit led by the 13-megapixel main sensor and a massive 6,000mAh battery. The Infinix Hot 12 Play is powered by the Unisoc T610 processor and carries 64GB of onboard storage. The handset offers 4GB of RAM and it can be further expanded up to 3GB using the unutilised inbuilt storage.

Infinix Hot 12 Play price, availability

Price of Infinix Hot 12 Play in India has been set at Rs. 8,499 for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The smartphone comes in Champagne Gold, Daylight Green, Horizon Blue, and Racing Black colour options. The new Infinix phone will go on sale through Flipkart starting May 30. The available price is an introductory one, and there is no word on how long the introductory period will last.

Infinix Hot 12 Play specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Hot 12 Play runs on Android 11 with XOS 10 on top. It features a 6.82-inch full-HD+ (1,640x720 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display has 480 nits of peak brightness and 90.66 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the Infinix Hot 12 Play packs an octa-core UniSoc T610 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. The RAM can be extended up to 3GB using the additional inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Infinix Hot 12 Play features a dual rear camera setup along with a quad-LED flash. The camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and depth sensor. For selfies and video chat, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens at the front with a dual-LED flash. As mentioned, the Infinix Hot 12 Play comes with 64GB of internal storage that supports expansion via a microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on the Infinix Hot 12 Play include 4G LTE, WCDMA, GSM, Wi-Fi 02.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, and GPS/ A-GPS. Onboard sensors include an ambient light sensor, g-sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The phone also includes a fingerprint sensor.

The new Infinix Hot 12 Play packs a 6,000mAh battery with 10W standard charging support. Besides, the phone measures 171x78x8.9mm and weighs 209 grams.

