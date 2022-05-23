Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix Hot 12 Play Budget Smartphone With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Hot 12 Play Budget Smartphone With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Hot 12 Play has a dual rear camera setup led by the 13-megapixel main sensor.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 23 May 2022 13:59 IST
Infinix Hot 12 Play Budget Smartphone With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Infinix

Infinix Hot 12 Play is available in four colour options

Highlights
  • The sale of Infinix Hot 12 Play will start on May 30
  • Infinix Hot 12 Play has an 8-megapixel selfie camera
  • The smartphone comes with a hole-punch display design

Infinix Hot 12 Play was launched in India on Monday as the latest budget smartphone by the brand owned by China's Transsion Group. The new phone is a successor to the Infinix Hot 11 Play launched in November last year. It comes with features including a hole-punch display design, a dual rear camera unit led by the 13-megapixel main sensor and a massive 6,000mAh battery. The Infinix Hot 12 Play is powered by the Unisoc T610 processor and carries 64GB of onboard storage. The handset offers 4GB of RAM and it can be further expanded up to 3GB using the unutilised inbuilt storage.

Infinix Hot 12 Play price, availability

Price of Infinix Hot 12 Play in India has been set at Rs. 8,499 for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The smartphone comes in Champagne Gold, Daylight Green, Horizon Blue, and Racing Black colour options. The new Infinix phone will go on sale through Flipkart starting May 30. The available price is an introductory one, and there is no word on how long the introductory period will last.

Infinix Hot 12 Play specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Hot 12 Play runs on Android 11 with XOS 10 on top. It features a 6.82-inch full-HD+ (1,640x720 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display has 480 nits of peak brightness and 90.66 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the Infinix Hot 12 Play packs an octa-core UniSoc T610 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. The RAM can be extended up to 3GB using the additional inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Infinix Hot 12 Play features a dual rear camera setup along with a quad-LED flash. The camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and depth sensor. For selfies and video chat, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens at the front with a dual-LED flash. As mentioned, the Infinix Hot 12 Play comes with 64GB of internal storage that supports expansion via a microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on the Infinix Hot 12 Play include 4G LTE, WCDMA, GSM, Wi-Fi 02.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, and GPS/ A-GPS. Onboard sensors include an ambient light sensor, g-sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The phone also includes a fingerprint sensor.

The new Infinix Hot 12 Play packs a 6,000mAh battery with 10W standard charging support. Besides, the phone measures 171x78x8.9mm and weighs 209 grams.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Infinix Hot 12 Play

Infinix Hot 12 Play

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6,000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1,640 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix Hot 12 Play, Infinix Hot 12 Play Specifications, Infinix
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
AMD Ryzen 7000 Series, AM5 Desktop Platform, ‘Mendocino’ Budget CPUs Announced At Computex 2022
Infinix Hot 12 Play Budget Smartphone With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Twitch Founder Justin Kan on Why His Second Venture Atrium Failed
  2. Realme Pad X Launch Set for May 26: Specifications, Design Teased
  3. Redmi Note 11T Pro Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. New Realme Pad Tablet Officially Teased, Pad X 5G Pre-Reservations Begin
  5. DigiLocker Can Now Be Accessed on WhatsApp: How to Use
  6. HP Spectre x360 16 (2022), Spectre x360 13.5 2-in-1 Laptops Launched
  7. Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector With Dual 10W Speakers Unveiled
  8. Sony Bravia X80K Smart TV Series With Dolby Atmos Debuts in India
  9. WhatsApp to No Longer Support iPhone Models Running iOS 10, iOS 11
  10. JBL Tune 230NC True Wireless Earphones Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi Band 7 Available for Reservations on JD.com Ahead of Its Launch
  2. Vi Brings New International Roaming Packs With Unlimited Data and Calls Starting at Rs. 599
  3. Xbox Game Pass: Dates Revealed for Assassin’s Creed Origins, For Honor: Marching Fire Edition
  4. Motorola Flagship With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 200-Megapixel Camera Confirmed to Launch Soon in China Soon
  5. Unlawful Crypto Mining Unearthed in Russia’s Oldest Prison, Warden Accused of Electricity Theft
  6. Uber Starts Showing Upfront Destination Info to Drivers to Reduce Cancellations, But There's a Catch
  7. SWIFT Partners with Capgemini to Test Cross-Border CBDC Interoperability
  8. Corsair Voyager a1600 AMD Advantage Edition Unveiled as Company's First-Ever Gaming Laptop
  9. "Mirror World" Could be Behind One Of Space’s Mysteries: Study
  10. NASA Satellite Captures Unique View of Total Lunar Eclipse That Occurred on May 15
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.