Infinix Hot 12 India launch date has been set for August 17, the smartphone maker confirmed on Wednesday. It is teased to sport a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The Indian variant of the Infinix Hot 12 is confirmed to feature a 6.82-inch HD+ display and will pack a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. It will be sold via Flipkart. The Infinix Hot 12 went official in select global markets back in April this year alongside the Infinix Smart 6 HD and Infinix Note 12. It will come as a successor to the Hot 11 that debuted last year.

The smartphone brand owned by China's Transsion Group posted a video on YouTube to tease the launch of the Infinix Hot 12 in India. It is scheduled to launch on August 17 and will be sold via Flipkart, according to the company.

The Infinix Hot 12 will feature a 6.8-inch HD+ display. The display will have a waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie camera. It will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.6 aperture lens. It will be powered by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. However, the Infinix Hot 12 price in India is yet to be announced by the company.

To recall, the Infinix Hot 12 was launched in Nigeria with a price tag of NGN 93,200 (roughly Rs. 17,200) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB model. It is offered in Legend White, Lucky Green, Origin Blue, and Racing Black colours.

Infinix Hot 12 specifications (expected)

The model launched in April runs on Android 12 with XOS 10.6 on top and features a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) TFT IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM. The triple rear camera setup on the global variant comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel secondary sensor and an AI lens. The Indian variant of the Infinix Hot 12 may also include similar features.

An 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor, 128GB of inbuilt storage, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging are the other key specifications of the handset. It also includes dual stereo speakers with DTS.