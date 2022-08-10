Technology News
Infinix Hot 12 India Launch Date Set for August 17, Key Specifications Revealed

Infinix Hot 12 will sport a 6.8-inch HD+ display.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 10 August 2022 19:48 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ Infinix India

Infinix Hot 12 will go on sale via Flipkart

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 12 was launched in select markets in April
  • The handset is equipped with triple rear cameras
  • Infinix Hot 12 has 18W fast charging support

Infinix Hot 12 India launch date has been set for August 17, the smartphone maker confirmed on Wednesday. It is teased to sport a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The Indian variant of the Infinix Hot 12 is confirmed to feature a 6.82-inch HD+ display and will pack a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. It will be sold via Flipkart. The Infinix Hot 12 went official in select global markets back in April this year alongside the Infinix Smart 6 HD and Infinix Note 12. It will come as a successor to the Hot 11 that debuted last year.

The smartphone brand owned by China's Transsion Group posted a video on YouTube to tease the launch of the Infinix Hot 12 in India. It is scheduled to launch on August 17 and will be sold via Flipkart, according to the company.

The Infinix Hot 12 will feature a 6.8-inch HD+ display. The display will have a waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie camera. It will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.6 aperture lens. It will be powered by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. However, the Infinix Hot 12 price in India is yet to be announced by the company.

To recall, the Infinix Hot 12 was launched in Nigeria with a price tag of NGN 93,200 (roughly Rs. 17,200) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB model. It is offered in Legend White, Lucky Green, Origin Blue, and Racing Black colours.

Infinix Hot 12 specifications (expected)

The model launched in April runs on Android 12 with XOS 10.6 on top and features a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) TFT IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM. The triple rear camera setup on the global variant comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel secondary sensor and an AI lens. The Indian variant of the Infinix Hot 12 may also include similar features.

An 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor, 128GB of inbuilt storage, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging are the other key specifications of the handset. It also includes dual stereo speakers with DTS.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.82-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + AI
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism.
