Infinix Hot 11 2022 to Cost Under Rs. 10,000, Design Teased Ahead of India Launch

Infinix Hot 11 2022 sports a holographic design with flat edges.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 22 March 2022 18:26 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Hot 11 2022 features a dual rear camera setup with LED flash

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 11 2022 has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • Infinix Hot 11 2022 features a hole-punch selfie camera
  • It will come in Aurora Green, Polar Black, and Sunset Gold

Infinix Hot 11 2022 is expected to be released in India soon. It is going to be a budget-focused offering that is expected to take on other handsets in the price range such as the Redmi 9 series and the Realme C-series lineup. The Hong Kong-based company has shared the first look at the Infinix Hot 11 2022 through a press release. In addition, Anish Kapoor, Infinix India CEO, has shared a teaser video on Twitter showcasing the back panel of this upcoming handset. The back panel sports a holographic design with a square cutout for the rear camera. The company is yet to share any official information regarding the specifications of this upcoming smartphone.

Infinix Hot 11 2022 price, availability

Infinix Hot 11 2022 is confirmed by the company to cost under Rs. 10,000. Notably, its predecessor, Infinix Hot 11, had a base price of Rs. 8,999 at launch. Infinix states that this handset will be available in Aurora Green, Polar Black, and Sunset Gold colour options.

Infinix Hot 11 2022 design

Infinix Hot 11 2022 features a centrally-placed hole punch cutout on the display for the selfie camera. It has a sizeable bezel below the screen and sports flat edges. There is a volume rocker and a power button with an integrated fingerprint sensor on the right spine. As previously mentioned, it has a square module at the back for the dual-camera setup with an LED flash. The bottom features a USB Type-C port, a microphone, and a speaker grille. The 3.5 mm jack is placed on the top edge.

As mentioned earlier, Infinix Hot 11 2022 is set to succeed the Infinix Hot 11, which was released in September 2021. The Infinix Hot 11 has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. The smartphone houses a 5,200mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Infinix Hot 11

Infinix Hot 11

Display 6.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G70
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1,080x2,408 pixels
