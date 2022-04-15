Infinix Hot 11 2022 was launched in India on Friday as the latest budget smartphone by the brand owned by China's Transsion Group. The new phone is a successor to the Infinix Hot 11 that was launched last year. It comes with features including a hole-punch display design and dual rear cameras. The Infinix Hot 11 2022 is also powered by an octa-core Unisoc SoC and carries 64GB of onboard storage. The phone is rated to deliver up to 22 hours of talk time on a 4G network. Given the specifications, the Infinix Hot 11 2022 will compete against the likes of the Realme C31, Poco M3, and the Redmi 10.

Infinix Hot 11 2022 price in India, availability

Infinix Hot 11 2022 price in India has been set at Rs. 8,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The smartphone comes in Aurora Green, Polar Black, and Sunset Gold colours and will go on sale through Flipkart starting April 22. It is important to note that the available price is an introductory one, suggesting that there could be some changes on the pricing side in the coming days. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Infinix for clarity on that front. This report will be updated when the company responds.

Last year, the Infinix Hot 11 was launched at the same Rs. 8,999 price tag for the identical 4GB + 64GB configuration. It debuted alongside the Infinix Hot 11S, which carried a price tag of Rs. 10,999.

Infinix Hot 11 2022 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Hot 11 2022 runs on Android 11 with XOS 7.6 on top. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display that has a 20:9 aspect ratio and brings 89.53 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the Infinix Hot 11 2022 offers an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. The phone also comes with the dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the Infinix Hot 11 2022 carries an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

The Infinix Hot 11 2022 comes with 64GB of internal storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on the Infinix Hot 11 2022 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. The phone also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Infinix Hot 11 2022 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W standard charging support. Besides, the phone measures 166.75x76.6x9.05mm and weighs 199.6 grams.

