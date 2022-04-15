Technology News
Infinix Hot 11 2022 With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Hot 11 2022 carries an introductory price tag of Rs. 8,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 April 2022 13:03 IST
Infinix Hot 11 2022 With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Infinix India

Infinix Hot 11 2022 comes with a hole-punch display design

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 11 2022 will go on sale via Flipkart starting next week
  • The Infinix phone comes in three different colour options
  • Infinix Hot 11 2022 carries a 4GB + 64GB storage configuration

Infinix Hot 11 2022 was launched in India on Friday as the latest budget smartphone by the brand owned by China's Transsion Group. The new phone is a successor to the Infinix Hot 11 that was launched last year. It comes with features including a hole-punch display design and dual rear cameras. The Infinix Hot 11 2022 is also powered by an octa-core Unisoc SoC and carries 64GB of onboard storage. The phone is rated to deliver up to 22 hours of talk time on a 4G network. Given the specifications, the Infinix Hot 11 2022 will compete against the likes of the Realme C31, Poco M3, and the Redmi 10.

Infinix Hot 11 2022 price in India, availability

Infinix Hot 11 2022 price in India has been set at Rs. 8,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The smartphone comes in Aurora Green, Polar Black, and Sunset Gold colours and will go on sale through Flipkart starting April 22. It is important to note that the available price is an introductory one, suggesting that there could be some changes on the pricing side in the coming days. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Infinix for clarity on that front. This report will be updated when the company responds.

Last year, the Infinix Hot 11 was launched at the same Rs. 8,999 price tag for the identical 4GB + 64GB configuration. It debuted alongside the Infinix Hot 11S, which carried a price tag of Rs. 10,999.

Infinix Hot 11 2022 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Hot 11 2022 runs on Android 11 with XOS 7.6 on top. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display that has a 20:9 aspect ratio and brings 89.53 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the Infinix Hot 11 2022 offers an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. The phone also comes with the dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the Infinix Hot 11 2022 carries an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

The Infinix Hot 11 2022 comes with 64GB of internal storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on the Infinix Hot 11 2022 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. The phone also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Infinix Hot 11 2022 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W standard charging support. Besides, the phone measures 166.75x76.6x9.05mm and weighs 199.6 grams.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Infinix Hot 11 2022

Infinix Hot 11 2022

Display 6.70-inch
Processor Unisoc T610
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix Hot 11 2022 price in India, Infinix Hot 11 2022 specifications, Infinix Hot 11 2022, Infinix
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Moto G52 Tipped to Launch in India Following Europe Debut, Could Feature pOLED Display
Realme Buds Q2s TWS Earphones Tipped to Launch in India Soon Alongside Realme GT Neo 3
Infinix Hot 11 2022 With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
