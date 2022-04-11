Infinix Hot 11 2022's launch date in India has been confirmed to be on April 15 via a Flipkart listing. It also mentions several key specifications of the smartphone, including a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display. The Infinix Hot 11 2022 was recently revealed by the Hong Kong-based company to be a budget offering that will be priced in India at under Rs. 10,000. The handset will have a holographic back panel that will feature a rectangular camera module housing a dual-camera setup.

As mentioned earlier, the Flipkart listing confirms that the Infinix Hot 11 2022 will have a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with 550 nits of peak brightness and a hole-punch slot for a front camera. Infinix will include a USB Type-C charger with the handset for charging its 5,000mAh battery.

Infinix Hot 11 2022 price in India

Earlier, Infinix shared a press release that indicates that the Infinix Hot 11 2022 will be priced under Rs. 10,000. It will have to compete with other smartphones in the sub-Rs. 10,000 bracket which includes the Realme C20, Redmi 9A, and more. The handset will be available in three colour options at launch - Aurora Green, Polar Black, and Sunset Gold.

Infinix Hot 11 2022 specifications

The Infinix Hot 11 2022 will have a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with 550 nits of brightness and 114 percent sRGB Colour Gamut. It has a screen to body ratio of 89.5 percent with a sizeable bezel below the screen. There is a hole-punch cutout in the front to pack the selfie camera. It also features a square module at the back for the dual rear camera and LED flash.

It includes a USB Type-C charger for powering its 5,000mAh battery which is said to provide all-day backup. The handset has a volume rocker on the right edge with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

