Infinix Hot 11 2022 India Launch Set for April 15; Flipkart Listing Reveals Specifications

Infinix Hot 11 2022 will sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 11 April 2022 13:53 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

The Infinix Hot 11 2022 will be fitted with a 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 11 2022 is said to be priced under Rs. 10,000
  • The Infinix Hot 11 2022 will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • It will sport a dual rear camera setup with LED flash

Infinix Hot 11 2022's launch date in India has been confirmed to be on April 15 via a Flipkart listing. It also mentions several key specifications of the smartphone, including a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display. The Infinix Hot 11 2022 was recently revealed by the Hong Kong-based company to be a budget offering that will be priced in India at under Rs. 10,000. The handset will have a holographic back panel that will feature a rectangular camera module housing a dual-camera setup.

As mentioned earlier, the Flipkart listing confirms that the Infinix Hot 11 2022 will have a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with 550 nits of peak brightness and a hole-punch slot for a front camera. Infinix will include a USB Type-C charger with the handset for charging its 5,000mAh battery.

Infinix Hot 11 2022 price in India

Earlier, Infinix shared a press release that indicates that the Infinix Hot 11 2022 will be priced under Rs. 10,000. It will have to compete with other smartphones in the sub-Rs. 10,000 bracket which includes the Realme C20, Redmi 9A, and more. The handset will be available in three colour options at launch - Aurora Green, Polar Black, and Sunset Gold.

Infinix Hot 11 2022 specifications

The Infinix Hot 11 2022 will have a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with 550 nits of brightness and 114 percent sRGB Colour Gamut. It has a screen to body ratio of 89.5 percent with a sizeable bezel below the screen. There is a hole-punch cutout in the front to pack the selfie camera. It also features a square module at the back for the dual rear camera and LED flash.

It includes a USB Type-C charger for powering its 5,000mAh battery which is said to provide all-day backup. The handset has a volume rocker on the right edge with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix Hot 11 2022, Infinix Hot 11 2022 specifications, Infinix Hot 11 2022 launch in India
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
