Photo Credit: Flipkart
Infinix Hot 11 2022's launch date in India has been confirmed to be on April 15 via a Flipkart listing. It also mentions several key specifications of the smartphone, including a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display. The Infinix Hot 11 2022 was recently revealed by the Hong Kong-based company to be a budget offering that will be priced in India at under Rs. 10,000. The handset will have a holographic back panel that will feature a rectangular camera module housing a dual-camera setup.
As mentioned earlier, the Flipkart listing confirms that the Infinix Hot 11 2022 will have a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with 550 nits of peak brightness and a hole-punch slot for a front camera. Infinix will include a USB Type-C charger with the handset for charging its 5,000mAh battery.
Earlier, Infinix shared a press release that indicates that the Infinix Hot 11 2022 will be priced under Rs. 10,000. It will have to compete with other smartphones in the sub-Rs. 10,000 bracket which includes the Realme C20, Redmi 9A, and more. The handset will be available in three colour options at launch - Aurora Green, Polar Black, and Sunset Gold.
The Infinix Hot 11 2022 will have a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with 550 nits of brightness and 114 percent sRGB Colour Gamut. It has a screen to body ratio of 89.5 percent with a sizeable bezel below the screen. There is a hole-punch cutout in the front to pack the selfie camera. It also features a square module at the back for the dual rear camera and LED flash.
It includes a USB Type-C charger for powering its 5,000mAh battery which is said to provide all-day backup. The handset has a volume rocker on the right edge with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement