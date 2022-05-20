Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Huawei, ZTE to Face Ban in Canada for National Security, Country Joins Five Eyes Intelligence Sharing Network

Huawei, ZTE to Face Ban in Canada for National Security, Country Joins Five Eyes Intelligence-Sharing Network

Huawei, ZTE’s 5G gear will be required to be remove from companies by June 2024, while 4G equipment must be removed by the end of 2027.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 May 2022 14:53 IST
Huawei, ZTE to Face Ban in Canada for National Security, Country Joins Five Eyes Intelligence-Sharing Network

Canada first announced it'd review the possible threats to national security in adopting Huawei in 2018

Highlights
  • Companies will be required to remove their 5G gear by June, 2024
  • The decision had been delayed amid diplomatic tensions with China
  • Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou was arrested in 2018

Canada on Thursday said it plans to ban the use of China's Huawei and ZTE 5G gear to protect national security, joining the rest of the so-called Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network.

"We intend to exclude Huawei and ZTE from our 5G networks," Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told reporters in Ottawa. "Providers who already have this equipment installed will be required to cease its use and remove it under the plans we're announcing today."

Champagne added that companies will be required to remove their 5G gear by June, 2024, would not be reimbursed. Companies using their 4G equipment must be removed by the end of 2027.

The decision - widely expected - had been delayed amid diplomatic tensions with China. The rest of the Five Eyes network - which consists of Canada, the United States, Britain, Australia, and New Zealand - has already banned the equipment.

In September 2018, Canada first announced it would review the possible threats to national security in adopting Huawei equipment.

Then in December of the same year, Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada on a US warrant, creating a long-running dispute with China that finally ended last September with Meng's release.

After Meng's arrest, two Canadians were arrested by Beijing and accused of espionage. The two men were released the same day as Meng.

Now diplomatic tensions between China and Canada have eased somewhat. On Wednesday, China removed a three-year restriction on imports of Canadian canola seed, reversing what was considered a retaliatory move for Meng's arrest.

Thursday's decision comes after telecom companies in Canada already opted to use other companies' 5G hardware.

A spokesperson for China's embassy in Canada said the alleged security concerns were a "pretext for political manipulation" and accused Canada of working with the United States to suppress Chinese companies.

Alykhan Velshi, vice president of corporate affairs for Huawei in Canada, said in an interview with the Canadian Broadcasting Corp that the company is still waiting to hear "what sort of national security threats they think Huawei poses".

Velshi said that Huawei still has 1,500 employees in Canada, mostly in research and development, and sold products like mobile phones, and would continue to do so.

ZTE did not immediately responded to requests for comment.

In 2020, Bell Canada and rival Telus - two of the biggest wireless providers - teamed up with Sweden's Ericsson and Finland's Nokia Oyj to build fifth-generation (5G) telecoms networks, ditching Huawei for the project despite using Huawei 4G gear.

In addition to the ban, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Canada would draft new legislation to protect critical financial, telecommunications, energy and transport infrastructure from cyber threats.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, ZTE, 5G, Five Eyes
HP Spectre x360 16 (2022), Spectre x360 13.5 2-in-1 Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched
Binance US Ropes-In Ex-DoJ Official of Indian Origin as Head, VP of Legal Team

Related Stories

Huawei, ZTE to Face Ban in Canada for National Security, Country Joins Five Eyes Intelligence-Sharing Network
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. RRR Netflix Release Date Revealed, Zee5 Switches Tack
  2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC Launched: Details
  3. The Best Discounts in the Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2022
  4. New Realme Pad Tablet Officially Teased, Pad X 5G Pre-Reservations Begin
  5. Acharya Gets OTT Release Date on Amazon Prime Video
  6. Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector With Dual 10W Speakers Unveiled
  7. Vivo Y75 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Details
  8. TVS iQube Electric Scooter Launched in India: Details
  9. Moto G62 5G Spotted on a Malaysian Certification Site, Launch Imminent
  10. K.G.F: Chapter 2 Now Available for Rentals Ahead of Its Debut on OTT Platforms
#Latest Stories
  1. Indian Railways, IIT Madras Collaborate to Develop Country’s First Indigenous Hyperloop
  2. Stranger Things Season 4 Spoilers Leaked Due to Tie-in Monopoly Game: Report
  3. Zebronics Zeb-Yoga 3 Wireless Neckband Earphones With 17 Hours Playback Time Launched in India
  4. Redmi Note 11T Pro+, Note 11T Pro RAM, Storage Configurations Tipped Ahead of Launch
  5. China Condemns Huawei, ZTE Ban Move in Canada, Calls Security Risks ‘Groundless Without Any Solid Evidence’
  6. HP Envy, Envy x360 Refreshed Laptop Models With 12th Gen Intel Processors Launched: All Details
  7. Crypto Crash to Have Little Impact on US Household Wealth, Claims Goldman Sachs
  8. Researchers Propose Energy-Efficient AI Hardware Technology Inspired by Brain's Neuromodulation Capacity
  9. Binance US Ropes-In Ex-DoJ Official of Indian Origin as Head, VP of Legal Team
  10. Huawei, ZTE to Face Ban in Canada for National Security, Country Joins Five Eyes Intelligence-Sharing Network
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.