Huawei P60 Series Will Be Powered by a 14nm Kirin 9100 SoC: Report

Huawei P50 series is the current flagship handset series from the Chinese company.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 22 July 2022 18:43 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei P50 Pro features a 6.6-inch OLED display with full-HD+ resolution

Highlights
  • Huawei P60 SoC is said to feature 14nm 3D packaging
  • The Huawei P50 features a 6.5-inch display
  • Huawei was blacklisted by US in 2019

Huawei P60 series is reportedly going to be powered by a Kirin 9100 SoC made with 14nm 3D packaging. The 14nm SoC is said to be comparable to a 5nm SoC. The Chinese company's decision is said to be a result of being blacklisted by the US in 2015. Under the sanctions imposed, the company was unable to source chipsets from their suppliers or even manufacture them in the US. Currently, the Huawei P50 series is the flagship offering from the company. It was unveiled in the Chinese market in July 2021.

According to a report by HuaweiCentral, citing a Weibo user, Huawei is expected to launch its next generation flagship smartphone series, the Huawei P60, with a Kirin 9100 SoC with 14nm 3D packaging. This particular SoC is also said to be comparable to a 5nm SoC.

The decision to go with a 14nm Kirin 9100 SoC over a 5nm SoC is said to be because of the US sanctions imposed on the Chinese company. Huawei was blacklisted by the US in 2019, under which the Chinese company had to stop manufacturing and acquiring chipsets from the US.

Currently, Huawei P50 series is the flagship smartphone series offered by the company. It includes Huawei P50 and P50 Pro. To recall, Huawei P50 series was launched in the Chinese market in July last year. The Huawei P50 Pro features a 6.6-inch OLED display with full-HD+ (1,228x2,700 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is available with a HiSilicon Kirin 9000 SoC option and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC option.

On the other hand, the Huawei P50 features 6.5-inch OLED flat display with full-HD+ (1,224x2,700 pixels) resolution and a lower, 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, coupled with 8GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage. It also features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary lens, a 13-megapixel secondary lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. The handset also packs a 4,100mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Huawei P50

Huawei P50

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4100mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1224x2700 pixels
Further reading: Huawei, Huawei P60, Huawei P50, Huawei P50 Pro

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei P60, Huawei P50, Huawei P50 Pro
Domino’s India Said to Consider Shifting Business Away From Zomato, Swiggy Over Rising Commissions

