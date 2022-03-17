Technology News
Huawei P50E With Snapdragon 778G 4G SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei P50E price is set at CNY 4,088 (roughly Rs. 48,900) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 17 March 2022 11:09 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei P50E features a fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • The new 4G smartphone is offered in four different colour options
  • Huawei P50E offer support for 66W fast charging
  • Huawei P50E sports a 13-megapixel selfie sensor

Huawei P50E was launched in China on Wednesday as the latest offering in the company's P50 series. The new smartphone comes with Snapdragon 778G 4G processor and offers up to 256GB of onboard storage. Huawei P50E carries a 90Hz refresh rate display and a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The new Huawei phone comes in four different colour options as well. Huawei P50E packs a 4,100mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging.

Huawei P50E price, availability

The new Huawei P50E smartphone is priced at CNY 4,088 (roughly Rs. 48,900) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The top-end model with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage has a price tag of CNY 4,488 (roughly Rs. 53,600). Huawei P50E has a Cocoa Gold shade in addition to the Galaxy Blue, Obsidian Black, and Snow White colours. The latest Huawei handset is up for pre-orders now. It will go on sale starting March 24.

Huawei P50E specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei P50E runs on HarmonyOS 2 and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+(1,224 x 2,700 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 300Hz touch sampling rate and a pixel density of 458ppi. The display has a hole-punch cutout to house the selfie camera and the display offer P3 wide colour gamut. Huawei P50E is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 778G 4G SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, Huawei P50E features a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The camera unit also includes a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/3.4 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The rear camera supports portrait mode, panorama, time-lapse photography, micro movie, high pixel mode, super wide-angle, super night scene and slow-motion among others. For selfies, Huawei has provided a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. The selfie camera also supports features like selfie slow motion, smart wide-angle switching, portrait mode, panorama mode, time-lapse photography, timed photos and more. The handset packs 128GB of onboard storage and it can be expanded up to 256GB via a Nano Memory card.

Connectivity options on Huawei P50E include Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, GLONASS, 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, USB Type-C port, and NFC. There is a fingerprint sensor onboard for authentication as well. Other onboard sensors include gravity sensor, hall sensor, gyroscope, compass, ambient light sensor, proximity light sensor, camera laser focus sensor, and colour temperature sensor.

Huawei P50E packs a 4,100mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. Besides, the phone is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance. It measures 156.5x73.8 x7.92mm and weighs around 181 grams.

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Huawei P50E

Huawei P50E

Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4100mAh
OS HarmonyOS HarmonyOS 2
Resolution 1224x2700 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Crypto Charts Refresh With Greens as War-Struck Ukraine Legalises Crypto Sector
