Huawei Nova Y90 was launched on Thursday. As per the company's global website, the smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch Edgeless FullView display that has a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout for the front camera and packs an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC. Huawei has included a 5,000mAh battery with support of 40W Huawei SuperCharge technology. The Chinese company says that the technology comes with a 22-layer end-to-end charging protection system. There is a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 50-megapixel sensor.

The Huawei Nova Y90 comes in a lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is launched in four colour options: Crystal Blue, Emerald Green, Midnight Black, and Pearl White. As of now, there is no information on Huawei Nova Y90 price and availability.

Huawei Nova Y90 specifications

The dual-SIM Huawei Nova Y90 runs EMUI 12 and sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,388 pixels) LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. Huawei is calling it Edgeless FullView Display due to its thin bezels on the sides and on top. Under the hood, the smartphone gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, which is paired with 8GB of RAM.

For photography, the Huawei Nova Y90 features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture lens. There is a 2-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.4 aperture lens and another 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture lens. There is an LED flash as well. On the front is an 8-megapixel sensor paired with f/2.0 aperture lens for selfies and video calls.

The Huawei Nova Y90 comes with 128GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the smartphone include GPS/ AGPS, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, compass, gravity sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Huawei Nova Y90 packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for Huawei SuperCharge 40W wired charging. As per the company, it can charge the smartphone to 50 percent in 30 minutes. The smartphone measures 163.3x74.7x8.4mm and weighs 195 grams.