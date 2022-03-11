Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Huawei Nova 9 SE With 108 Megapixel Quad Camera, 66W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Nova 9 SE With 108-Megapixel Quad Camera, 66W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Nova 9 SE is priced at MYR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 20,000) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 11 March 2022 15:01 IST
Huawei Nova 9 SE With 108-Megapixel Quad Camera, 66W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Nova 9 SE features a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor

Highlights
  • Huawei Nova 9 SE sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ Huawei FullView display
  • It is offered in Crystal Blue, Midnight Black, and Pearl White colour opt
  • Huawei Nova 9 SE is also available for pre-orders in China

Huawei Nova 9 SE was quietly launched in Malaysia on Friday. The new smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Huawei Nova 9 SE sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ LCD display. The new Huawei phone features a quad rear camera setup highlighted by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. Huawei Nova 9 SE runs EMUI 12 out-of-the-box. The new smartphone from the Chinese tech giant packs a 4,000mAh battery with up to 66W SuperCharge fast charging support.

Huawei Nova 9 SE price, availability

Huawei Nova 9 SE is priced at MYR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 20,000) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone is available to pre-order from today till March 18. It is being offered with Huawei FreeLace neckband style earphones worth MYR 379 (roughly Rs. 6,900) for free during the pre-order period. Huawei is offerng the smartphone in three colour options — Crystal Blue, Midnight Black, and Pearl White.

The new Huawei Nova 9 SE has also been listed on Huawei's online retailer in China — Vmall. The smartphone will be offered in China in two storage variants — 128GB and 256GB storage, with 8GB RAM as standard. However, Vmall has not mentioned the price for the smartphone yet. Customers in China can pre-order the smartphone by paying a deposit of CNY 9.90 (roughly Rs. 120).

Huawei Nova 9 SE specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova 9 SE runs EMUI 12 out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,388 pixels) Huawei FullView TFT LCD display with up to 90Hz refresh rate, a 270Hz touch sampling rate, and 16.7 million colours. Under the hood, it features a Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with Adreno 610 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage.

For optics, Huawei Nova 9 SE features a quad rear camera setup featuring a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. Other sensors comprise an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The front houses a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls. The phone gets a mode for vlogging with front and rear dual view video shooting capabilities.

Connectivity options on Huawei Nova 9 SE include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, USB Type C, and NFC. Onboard sensors comprise a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, gravity sensor, compass, ambient light sensor, GPS, AGPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, and QZSS. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with up to 66W Huawei SuperCharge fast charging support. The phone measures 164.64x75.55x7.94mm and weighs 191 grams.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Huawei Nova 9 SE

Huawei Nova 9 SE

Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4,000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1,080x2,388 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Nova 9 SE, Huawei Nova 9 SE Price, Huawei Nova 9 SE Specifications, EMUI 12
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer: Ewan McGregor Is on the Run From the Empire, Vader in the Disney Series Out May 25
Twitter Rolling Out an Update to Make It Harder for Users to Switch to Reserve-Chronological Feed

Related Stories

Huawei Nova 9 SE With 108-Megapixel Quad Camera, 66W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10 Pro Surfaces on Benchmark, Certification Sites Ahead of India Launch
  2. iQoo Z6 5G With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India Soon
  3. Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV Series With 4K Bezel-Less Display Launched in India
  4. Garmin Venu 2 Plus Review: For Fitness Enthusiasts
  5. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Watch 2 Lite Launched in India
  6. Chinese Tech Giants Xiaomi, Oppo in Talks to Make Phones in India for Export
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Redmi Note 11T 5G Review: All About Performance?
  9. Haier OLED Pro TV With 65-Inch 4K Display, Gaming Mode Launched in India
  10. The Adam Project Review: Ryan Reynolds’ Shtick Has Gotten Old Quick
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Rolling Out an Update to Make It Harder for Users to Switch to Reserve-Chronological Feed
  2. Huawei Nova 9 SE With 108-Megapixel Quad Camera, 66W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer: Ewan McGregor Is on the Run From the Empire, Vader in the Disney Series Out May 25
  4. Facebook, Instagram Won’t Remove Posts Calling for Violence Against Russian Invaders
  5. California Startup Astrolab Unveils Space Rover, Pitches It for NASA’s Artemis Moon Mission
  6. Jamaica Offers Incentive to First 100,000 Jam-Dex Users to Push CBDC Adoption
  7. Realme Narzo 50A Prime Launch Set for March 22; Design, Specifications Teased
  8. Honor X8 With 90Hz Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Specifications
  9. Sony Xperia Ace III Renders Surface Online With 5.5-Inch Display, Could Compete With Apple’s New iPhone SE
  10. Chainalysis Launches Crypto Wallet Sanction Screening Tools in View of Global Sanctions on Russia
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.