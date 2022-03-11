Photo Credit: Huawei
Huawei Nova 9 SE was quietly launched in Malaysia on Friday. The new smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Huawei Nova 9 SE sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ LCD display. The new Huawei phone features a quad rear camera setup highlighted by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. Huawei Nova 9 SE runs EMUI 12 out-of-the-box. The new smartphone from the Chinese tech giant packs a 4,000mAh battery with up to 66W SuperCharge fast charging support.
Huawei Nova 9 SE is priced at MYR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 20,000) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone is available to pre-order from today till March 18. It is being offered with Huawei FreeLace neckband style earphones worth MYR 379 (roughly Rs. 6,900) for free during the pre-order period. Huawei is offerng the smartphone in three colour options — Crystal Blue, Midnight Black, and Pearl White.
The new Huawei Nova 9 SE has also been listed on Huawei's online retailer in China — Vmall. The smartphone will be offered in China in two storage variants — 128GB and 256GB storage, with 8GB RAM as standard. However, Vmall has not mentioned the price for the smartphone yet. Customers in China can pre-order the smartphone by paying a deposit of CNY 9.90 (roughly Rs. 120).
The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova 9 SE runs EMUI 12 out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,388 pixels) Huawei FullView TFT LCD display with up to 90Hz refresh rate, a 270Hz touch sampling rate, and 16.7 million colours. Under the hood, it features a Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with Adreno 610 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage.
For optics, Huawei Nova 9 SE features a quad rear camera setup featuring a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. Other sensors comprise an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The front houses a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls. The phone gets a mode for vlogging with front and rear dual view video shooting capabilities.
Connectivity options on Huawei Nova 9 SE include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, USB Type C, and NFC. Onboard sensors comprise a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, gravity sensor, compass, ambient light sensor, GPS, AGPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, and QZSS. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with up to 66W Huawei SuperCharge fast charging support. The phone measures 164.64x75.55x7.94mm and weighs 191 grams.
