Huawei Nova 10z With 6.6-Inch LCD Display, 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Nova 10z price in China starts at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,500).

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 6 September 2022 15:13 IST
Photo Credit: VMall

Huawei Note 10z (pictured) features a 16-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Huawei Nova 10z features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner
  • The Huawei Nova 10z launched in three colour options
  • The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery

Huawei Nova 10z has been launched in China with a 6.6-inch display and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone is powered by an unspecified octa-core SoC. The onboard RAM is yet to be revealed by the company. The smartphone has been listed on a retailer's website in China with three colour options. The handset packs a 4,000mAh battery with 1.11 hours of charging time. The Nova 10z features a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

Huawei Nova 10z price, availability

Huawei Nova 10z has been priced in China at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,500) for the base variant with 128GB of internal storage. The high-end variant with 256GB inbuilt storage has been priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 21,800). The handset is currently available via VMall's online store in China at a discount of CNY 100 (roughly Rs. 1,100) on each variant. The Nova 10z has been launched in Emerald, Frost Silver, and Magic Night Black colour options.

Huawei Nova 10z specifications

Huawei Nova 10z is a dual-SIM (nano) phone that runs on HarmonyOS 2.0. It sports a 6.6-inch LCD display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution, 399 ppi pixel density, and 16.7 million colours. The handset is powered by an unspecified octa-core SoC, paired with up to 256GB of internal storage. The company is yet to reveal the RAM capacity of the phone.

For optics, the Huawei Nova 10z gets a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash. The phone sports a 64-megapixel primary rear camera with f/1.9 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.4 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, it features a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The new Huawei handset features 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity. The phone also sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The Huawei Nova 10z gets an ambient light sensor, a gyroscope, an electronic compass, a proximity sensor, and a gravity sensor as well. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with 40W fast charging support that can charge in about 1.11 hours, according to the company.

Comments

