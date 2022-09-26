Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Huawei Nova 10 SE With 108 Megapixel Camera, 6.67 Inch OLED Display Launched: Specifications

Huawei Nova 10 SE With 108-Megapixel Camera, 6.67-Inch OLED Display Launched: Specifications

Huawei Nova 10 SE measures 7.39mm thin and weighs around 184g.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 26 September 2022 11:16 IST
Huawei Nova 10 SE With 108-Megapixel Camera, 6.67-Inch OLED Display Launched: Specifications

Photo Credit: Huawei

The Huawei Nova 10 SE features a 4,500mAh battery with 66W Huawei SuperCharge support

Highlights
  • Huawei Nova 10 SE features a 16-megapixel selfie camera
  • The company has not revealed the chipset powering this smartphone
  • Huawei Nova 10 SE packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB of onboard storage

Huawei Nova 10 SE was launched in South Africa last week alongside the vanilla Nova 10, Nova 10 Pro, and Nova Y90, which have been available in the global markets for a few months. The Nova 10 SE sports a 6.67-inch flat OLED display, unlike the curved screens featured on the other two smartphones in the Nova 10 series. However, its main camera has been upgraded to a 108 megapixels sensor, higher than the 50-megapixel sensor found on its predecessor. The design of the rear camera module has also been altered on the newly launched Huawei Nova 10 SE.

The Huawei Nova 10 SE was unveiled last week in South Africa. It is sold in a single 8GB + 256GB storage configuration option. However, Huawei is yet to reveal the pricing and availability details for the handset. It could be the most affordable offering of the Nova 10 lineup.

To recall, the Huawei Nova 10 and the Huawei Nova 10 Pro were priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,000) and CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 42,000) when they were launched earlier this year.

Huawei Nova 10 SE features, specifications

As mentioned earlier, this smartphone sports a 6.67-inch flat OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a centrally-placed hole-punch slot for housing the selfie camera. Huawei did not reveal the chipset that powers the handset. The other two smartphones in the Nova 10 series are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

The Huawei Nova 10 SE is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, including a 108-megapixel main camera along with 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel secondary sensors. This setup is a significant bump from the 50-megapixel primary camera on the other Nova 10 series handsets. However, it gets a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, compared to 60-megapixel sensors on the Nova 10 and Nova 10 Pro

The handset is equipped with 256GB of inbuilt storage. It houses a 4,500mAh battery with 66W Huawei SuperCharge fast charging support. The Huawei Nova 10 SE is 7.39mm thin and weighs about 184g, according to the company.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Huawei Nova 10 SE

Huawei Nova 10 SE

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
Huawei Nova 10

Huawei Nova 10

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 60-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS HarmonyOS
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Huawei Nova 10 Pro

Huawei Nova 10 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 60-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS HarmonyOS
Resolution 1200x2652 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Nova 10 SE, Huawei Nova 10 SE specifications, Huawei
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Tecno Pova Neo 2 With 7,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Saturn's Moon Enceladus Has "Almost All" Ingredients for Life to Survive: Study
Huawei Nova 10 SE With 108-Megapixel Camera, 6.67-Inch OLED Display Launched: Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best Deals on Laptops, Tablets
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Wearables
  3. Samsung Says Phones Worth Rs. 1,000 Crore Sold on First Day of Festive Sales
  4. OnePlus Nord Watch Renders Surface Online; Tip Colour Options, Specifications
  5. iPhone 14 Becomes Apple's Latest Smartphone to Be Manufactured in India
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Smartwatches, More Wearables
  7. WhatsApp Call Links Rolling Out, 32-Member Group Video Call Testing Begins
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Review: Can It Replace Your Laptop?
  10. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A17 With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, Leather-Feel Design Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Vivo X Fold+ With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 80W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. WhatsApp Call Links Support Rolling Out, 32-Member Group Video Call Testing Also Begins
  4. Twitter Says 50-60 Percent of Tweets in Government Takedown Orders Are 'Innocuous': Details
  5. Hisense U7H Series TV With AMD FreeSync Premium, A7H Tornado 2.0 TV With 102W Sound Output Launched in India
  6. ISRO Mars Orbiter Mission Completes Eight Years in Orbit, Well Beyond Planned Six-Month Lifespan
  7. Disney Looks to Hire Corporate Lawyer for Emerging Technologies Like NFTs, Metaverse: Details
  8. OnePlus Nord Watch Confirmed to Feature Over 105 Sports Modes, More Specifications Revealed
  9. NASA Aims to Redirect Asteroid in DART Mission's First Attempt at Planetary Defence
  10. Samsung, Axis Bank Launch Credit Card With Year-Long Cashback Discounts: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.