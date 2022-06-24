Technology News
Huawei Nova 10 Series Launch Set for July 4, Nova 10 Pro With Snapdragon 778G Spotted on Geekbench

Huawei Nova 10 Pro is said to feature a 6.78-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 24 June 2022 14:46 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Huawei

Huawei GLA-AL00 phone spotted on Geekbench believed to be Nova 10 Pro

Highlights
  • The upcoming lineup is said to include two models
  • Geekbench listing suggests 8GB RAM on the Huawei Nova 10 Pro
  • Huawei Nova 10 tipped to feature a 4,000mAh battery

Huawei Nova 10 series is all set to launch on July 4 in China. Huawei, via Weibo, has confirmed the arrival of the new Nova series smartphones in its home country. The upcoming lineup is expected to include Huawei Nova 10 and the Huawei Nova 10 Pro models and will succeed Huawei Nova 9 series that debuted last year. Separately, a phone said to be the Huawei Nova 10 Pro has allegedly appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking site. The smartphone is shown with Snapdragon 778G SoC and 8GB RAM. Specifications of Huawei Nova 10 series phones have been tipped online.

As per a teaser poster shared (in Chinese) by Huawei on Weibo, the Huawei Nova 10 series will be launched in China on July 4. The poster reveals the design and rear camera module of the new series. However, the launch time and specifications of the upcoming phones are not known at this moment.

An alleged listing on Geekbench, spotted by MySmartPrice, shows a Huawei smartphone with model number GLA-AL00. The listing is thought to be of Huawei Nova 10 Pro. The smartphone has scored 784 points in single-core testing and 2,813 points in multi-core testing. The listing suggests 8GB of RAM in the upcoming device and the phone could run on Android 11. As per the listing, an octa-core chipset with four cores capped at 2.4GHz and four cores capped at 1.84GHz will power the phone. All these indicate the presence of a Snapdragon 778G SoC on the upcoming Huawei Nova 10 Pro.

Tipster Digital Chat Station also posted key specifications of the Huawei Nova 10 and Huawei Nova 10 Pro on Weibo. As per the leak, the vanilla Huawei Nova 10 will feature 6.67-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) display and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. The Huawei Nova 10 Pro, on the other hand, is said to carry a 6.78-inch (1,200x2,652 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate. It will have a dual punch cutout on the front to house dual selfie shooters. The rear camera unit is tipped to include a 50-megapixel RYYB main rear sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor and a depth sensor. There could be 60-megapixel front-facing wide-angle dual cameras as well. It is said to come with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Solana Labs Reveals Details on Upcoming Crypto-Centric Smartphone ‘Saga’, Web3 Kit

