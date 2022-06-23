Huawei Nova 10 Pro, the rumoured new smartphone from the Chinese smartphone brand, is reportedly making its way to the market soon. Ahead of any official confirmation, alleged renders of Huawei Nova 10 Pro have leaked online, giving a glimpse of the possible design of the upcoming phone. The Huawei Nova 10 Pro is said to feature a 6.7-inch curved display and is expected to be offered in two different colour options. Leaked renders show dual selfie cameras at the front. The upcoming Huawei Nova 10 series is expected to succeed Huawei Nova 9 lineup.

Alleged renders of the Huawei Nova 10 Pro were shared by tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) in collaboration with 91Mobiles. The renders show the handset in Black and Silver colour options. The smartphone is shown to have a dual selfie camera unit, arranged in a pill-shaped cutout in the upper left corner of the display. Further, the volume rockers and power button are seen on the right spine of the smartphone. On the rear, a triple camera unit along with LED flash is seen arranged in the upper left corner. The USB Type-C charging port, SIM tray, and speaker grilles are seen at the bottom of the handset.

The Huawei Nova 10 Pro is tipped to be launched in July. As per the report, it will feature a 6.7-inch curved display and could pack a fingerprint sensor for authentication. It is said to measure 164.3 x 73.6 x 8.1mm.

The Huawei Nova 10 Pro is likely to succeed the Huawei Nova 9 Pro, which was launched in China in September last year with a starting price tag of CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,000). It features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Snapdragon 778G SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Other major specifications include a quad rear camera unit led by 50-megapixel primary sensor, 32-megapixel dual selfie cameras, and 4,000mAh battery.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.