Huawei Nova 10 and Nova 10 Pro smartphones were launched on Monday in China. Both smartphones come with similar design with a few differences. Both the smartphones sport OLED displays that come with up to 120Hz refresh rate, triple rear cameras with 50-megapixel main sensor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 SoCs, and 60-megapixel front cameras. Both the phones support 4G connectivity. The difference among these phones is in terms of battery capacity as well as fast charging speed, front camera setup, and display size.

Huawei Nova 10 and Nova 10 Pro price, availability

The Huawei Nova 10 price starts at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,800) for the 128GB variant and the 256GB trim price has been set at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,350). The Huawei Nova 10 Pro price starts at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,600) for the 128GB variant and the 256GB trim price is CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,100). Both the phones are available for pre-orders in China and the sales will start on July 8. They come in Black, Green, Silver, and Violet colours options.

Huawei Nova 10 specifications

The dual-SIM Huawei Nova 10 runs HarmonyOS and sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 SoC paired with unknown RAM size. For photography, the smartphone gets a 50-megapixel main camera sensor paired with f/1.9 aperture lens in the triple rear camera setup. Other cameras include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and macro camera with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel depth of field sensor with f/2.4 aperture lens.

On the front, the Huawei Nova 10 comes with a single 60-megapixel sensor paired with f/2.4 aperture lens. The smartphone also packs a bunch of software-based enhancements and functions on both rear and front cameras.

The Huawei Nova 10 comes with up to 256GB storage options. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C port, and NFC. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. Sensors onboard are gravity sensor, gyroscope, compass, ambient light sensor, and in-display fingerprint sensor. It measures 162.18x73.91x6.88mm and measures 168g.

Huawei Nova 10 Pro specifications

As mentioned, a lot of design and specifications of the Huawei Nova 10 is similar to that of the Nova 10. The differences include a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,200x2,652) pixels OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The rear camera is identical on both the phones, however, the Pro model comes with a dual front camera setup. There is an 8-megapixel depth camera alongside the 60-megapixel main camera situated in a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout. As far as battery is concerned, the Pro model packs a 4,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging. It measures 164.24x74.45x7.88mm and weighs 191g.