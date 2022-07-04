Technology News
Huawei Nova 10, Nova 10 Pro With 60-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Both Huawei Nova 10 and Nova 10 Pro phones get OLEd displays with 120Hz refresh rate.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 4 July 2022 18:33 IST
Huawei Nova 10, Nova 10 Pro With 60-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Nova 10 Pro series comes in Black, Green, Silver, and Violet colours

Highlights
  • Huawei Nova 10 Pro has two front cameras
  • Both phones come with Wi-Fi 6 and NFC
  • Huawei Nova 10 has a smaller display

Huawei Nova 10 and Nova 10 Pro smartphones were launched on Monday in China. Both smartphones come with similar design with a few differences. Both the smartphones sport OLED displays that come with up to 120Hz refresh rate, triple rear cameras with 50-megapixel main sensor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 SoCs, and 60-megapixel front cameras. Both the phones support 4G connectivity. The difference among these phones is in terms of battery capacity as well as fast charging speed, front camera setup, and display size.

Huawei Nova 10 and Nova 10 Pro price, availability

The Huawei Nova 10 price starts at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,800) for the 128GB variant and the 256GB trim price has been set at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,350). The Huawei Nova 10 Pro price starts at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,600) for the 128GB variant and the 256GB trim price is CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,100). Both the phones are available for pre-orders in China and the sales will start on July 8. They come in Black, Green, Silver, and Violet colours options.

Huawei Nova 10 specifications

The dual-SIM Huawei Nova 10 runs HarmonyOS and sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 SoC paired with unknown RAM size. For photography, the smartphone gets a 50-megapixel main camera sensor paired with f/1.9 aperture lens in the triple rear camera setup. Other cameras include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and macro camera with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel depth of field sensor with f/2.4 aperture lens.

On the front, the Huawei Nova 10 comes with a single 60-megapixel sensor paired with f/2.4 aperture lens. The smartphone also packs a bunch of software-based enhancements and functions on both rear and front cameras.

The Huawei Nova 10 comes with up to 256GB storage options. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C port, and NFC. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. Sensors onboard are gravity sensor, gyroscope, compass, ambient light sensor, and in-display fingerprint sensor. It measures 162.18x73.91x6.88mm and measures 168g.

Huawei Nova 10 Pro specifications

As mentioned, a lot of design and specifications of the Huawei Nova 10 is similar to that of the Nova 10. The differences include a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,200x2,652) pixels OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The rear camera is identical on both the phones, however, the Pro model comes with a dual front camera setup. There is an 8-megapixel depth camera alongside the 60-megapixel main camera situated in a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout. As far as battery is concerned, the Pro model packs a 4,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging. It measures 164.24x74.45x7.88mm and weighs 191g.

Huawei Nova 10

Huawei Nova 10

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 60-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS HarmonyOS
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Huawei Nova 10 Pro

Huawei Nova 10 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 60-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS HarmonyOS
Resolution 1200x2652 pixels
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Comment
 
 

