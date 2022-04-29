Huawei Mate Xs 2 foldable smartphone was launched in China. The Huawei Mate Xs 2 is the successor to the Huawei Mate Xs that was released back in February 2020. It features a 7.8-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, and 4G connectivity. It gets a triple rear camera setup that is fitted with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It also gets support for Huawei M-Pen 2s. Along with the Huawei Mate Xs 2, the company also launched the Huawei MatePad SE budget tablet.

Huawei Mate Xs 2 price, availability

Huawei Mate Xs 2 is launched in two models, and three colour options

Photo Credit: Huawei

The Huawei Mate Xs 2 price starts at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,15,850) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 11,499 (roughly Rs. 1,33,200). There is the Huawei Mate Xs 2 Collector's Edition that comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage. The variant is priced at CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1,50,600). The Huawei foldable smartphone will be available for purchase in Brocade White, Elegant Black, and Frost Purple colours from May 6.

Huawei MatePad SE price, availability

The Huawei MatePad SE price is set at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,400) for the Wi-Fi-only 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Wi-Fi + LTE variant with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,700). It will be available for purchase starting May 6 in Dark Blue colour.

Huawei Mate Xs 2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Mate Xs 2 runs on HarmonyOS 2. The smartphone's screen measures 7.8 inches (2,480x2,200 pixels) in expanded state, and 6.5 inches (1,176x2,480 pixels) in folded state. There is an OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 424ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the foldable smartphone gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

The Huawei Mate Xs 2 foldable smartphone gets a triple rear camera setup for photography. It carries a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 lens, a 13-megapixel sensor paired with f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor paired with a f/2.4 telephoto lens and OIS support. Huawei says that the telephoto camera supports 3x optical zoom, and 30x digital zoom. For selfies and video calls, the handset carries a 10.7-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens.

Huawei Mate Xs 2 packs a 50-megapixel primary sensor

Photo Credit: Huawei

The handset comes with up to 512GB of storage which can be expanded further by up to 256GB. Connectivity options on the Huawei Mate Xs 2 foldable smartphone include dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C port, and NFC. Sensors onboard include gravity sensor, IR, fingerprint sensor, ambient light, among others. As far as battery is concerned, the vanilla model comes with a 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast charging, and the Collector's Edition gets a 4,880mAh battery with 66W charging support.

The Huawei Mate Xs 2 foldable smartphone measures 156.5x139.3x11.1mm in expanded state, and 156.5x75.5x11.1mm in folded state. The vanilla model weighs 255 grams, and the Collector's Edition weighs 257 grams.

Huawei MatePad SE specifications

Huawei MatePad SE is offered in Blue colour option

Photo Credit: Huawei

The Huawei MatePad SE runs on HarmonyOS 2, and sports a 10.1-inch IPS display with 1,920x1,200 pixel resolution. Under the hood, the budget tablet gets a HiSilicon Kirin 710A SoC, which is paired with 4GB of RAM. For photography, it gets a 5-megapixel rear sensor coupled with a f/2.2 lens. On the front is a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 lens.

It gets 128GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded to 512GB. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port. The Huawei MatePad SE packs a 5,100mAh battery, and features a dual speaker system. It measures 240.2x159x7.85mm, and weighs 450 grams.