Huawei Mate Xs 2 Foldable Phone Launch Date Confirmed for April 28; Renders, Specifications Leaked

Huawei Mate Xs 2 is tipped to come with 50-megapixel triple rear cameras.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 22 April 2022 14:36 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Huawei

Huawei Mate Xs 2 is expected to succeed the Huawei Mate Xs

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate Xs 2 launch date has been announced
  • The renders of the phone show a hole-punch display
  • Huawei is tipped to pack triple rear cameras on Huawei Mate Xs 2

Huawei Mate Xs 2 launch date has been set for April 28. Huawei, via Weibo, has confirmed the arrival of the new foldable smartphone in its home country. Huawei Mate Xs 2 is expected to succeed the Huawei Mate Xs that was released back in February 2020. Separately, specifications and alleged renders of the foldable smartphone have surfaced online. The upcoming foldable handset is said to be available in three distinct colour options. The renders show a hole-punch display at the front to house the selfie shooter. Huawei Mate Xs 2 is tipped to come with a triple rear camera setup helmed by a 50-megapixel sensor.

As we mentioned, Huawei has announced that the Huawei Mate Xs 2 will launch on April 28. The launch event will be held in China at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST), as per a teaser poster shared (in Chinese) by the company on Weibo. The poster carries the tagline: “The face worth seeing”(translated). Huawei hasn't revealed any specifications about the smartphone yet.

Meanwhile, a Twitter user named Geek_Cao (@GeekCao) has leaked the alleged renders and a few specifications of the Huawei Mate Xs 2 ahead of the official launch. According to the tipster, Huawei's upcoming foldable phone will be offered in three different colours — Black, White, and Purple. In the leaked renders, it is seen to have a hole-punch display design. Huawei is expected to add multiple buffer layers on the latest foldable phone to ensure protection from accidental drops. As per the leak, the Huawei Mate Xs 2 will feature a triple rear camera unit headlined by the 50-megapixel main sensor. The camera setup could include a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor as well as an 8-megapixel telephoto camera.

Earlier, a Huawei foldable handset thought to be the Huawei Mate Xs 2 had surfaced on China's TENAA website and China Compulsory Certification (3C) listing with model number PAL-AL00. The listing suggests that the phone will have 4G connectivity with dual-SIM support. HarmonyOS 2.0.1 operating system and 4,500mAh battery are the other suggested specifications. It could be powered by the Kirin 9000 4G SoC.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Huawei Mate Xs 2, Huawei Mate Xs 2 Specifications, Huawei, Huawei Mate Xs, Foldable Phone, Foldable Smartphone

Further reading: Huawei Mate Xs 2, Huawei Mate Xs 2 Specifications, Huawei, Huawei Mate Xs, Foldable Phone, Foldable Smartphone
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus Nord 2T Spotted on Multiple Certification Sites, Camera Specifications Tipped
Tech News in Hindi
