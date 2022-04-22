Huawei Mate Xs 2 launch date has been set for April 28. Huawei, via Weibo, has confirmed the arrival of the new foldable smartphone in its home country. Huawei Mate Xs 2 is expected to succeed the Huawei Mate Xs that was released back in February 2020. Separately, specifications and alleged renders of the foldable smartphone have surfaced online. The upcoming foldable handset is said to be available in three distinct colour options. The renders show a hole-punch display at the front to house the selfie shooter. Huawei Mate Xs 2 is tipped to come with a triple rear camera setup helmed by a 50-megapixel sensor.

As we mentioned, Huawei has announced that the Huawei Mate Xs 2 will launch on April 28. The launch event will be held in China at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST), as per a teaser poster shared (in Chinese) by the company on Weibo. The poster carries the tagline: “The face worth seeing”(translated). Huawei hasn't revealed any specifications about the smartphone yet.

Meanwhile, a Twitter user named Geek_Cao (@GeekCao) has leaked the alleged renders and a few specifications of the Huawei Mate Xs 2 ahead of the official launch. According to the tipster, Huawei's upcoming foldable phone will be offered in three different colours — Black, White, and Purple. In the leaked renders, it is seen to have a hole-punch display design. Huawei is expected to add multiple buffer layers on the latest foldable phone to ensure protection from accidental drops. As per the leak, the Huawei Mate Xs 2 will feature a triple rear camera unit headlined by the 50-megapixel main sensor. The camera setup could include a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor as well as an 8-megapixel telephoto camera.

Earlier, a Huawei foldable handset thought to be the Huawei Mate Xs 2 had surfaced on China's TENAA website and China Compulsory Certification (3C) listing with model number PAL-AL00. The listing suggests that the phone will have 4G connectivity with dual-SIM support. HarmonyOS 2.0.1 operating system and 4,500mAh battery are the other suggested specifications. It could be powered by the Kirin 9000 4G SoC.