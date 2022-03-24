Huawei Mate X3 foldable smartphone is said to be in the works as a successor to Huawei Mate X2, which was launched in February last year. Ahead of the formal announcement, the key specifications of Huawei Mate X3 have been leaked online. The handset is expected to be powered by a Kirin 9000 4G SoC. It is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery and is said to run on the latest HarmonyOS 2.0.1 edition. Additionally, the new foldable smartphone from Huawei has been spotted on TENAA as well, pretty much confirming its imminent arrival.

Tipster Digital Chat Station posted key specifications of Huawei Mate X3 on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo. According to the tipster, the upcoming foldable phone will run on Hongmeng OS 2.0.1, referring to HarmonyOS 2.0.1. Huawei is said to pack BOE Display's PWM (pulse-width modulation) screen with an ultra-thin glass display on the new phone. It could be powered by Kirin 9000 4G SoC. Huawei Mate X3 is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery as well.

Separately, Huawei Mate X3 with model number PAL-AL00 has appeared on China's state telecommunications certification authority TENAA. The listing suggests that the phone will have 4G connectivity with dual-SIM support. The listing further shows HarmonyOS 2.0.1 operating system and 4,500mAh battery on the upcoming foldable Huawei handset. The listing was first spotted by GizmoChina. It should be noted that Huawei itself has not shared any information about the launch or details about Huawei Mate X3 yet.

To recall, Huawei Mate X2 foldable smartphone was launched in China February last year with price tag of CNY 17,999 (roughly Rs. 2.01 lakh) for the 8GB + 256GB variant and CNY 18,999 (roughly Rs. 2,12 lakh) for the 8GB + 512GB variant.

Huawei Mate X2 features a primary 6.45-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. When unfolded, it reveals an 8-inch OLED display that has 90Hz refresh rate, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the octa-core Kirin 9000 SoC and Mali-G78 GPU. It comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage that is expandable via Huawei's Nano Memory card (up to 256GB). Huawei Mate X2 packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter and an 8-megapixel super zoom camera. It features a 16-megapixel sensor. Huawei Mate X2 has a 4,500mAh battery in the phone that supports 55W fast charging.

