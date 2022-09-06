Technology News
Huawei Mate 50 price in China starts at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,300).

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 6 September 2022 17:18 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate 50 Pro (pictured) has been launched in five colour options

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate 50 series is currently available for pre-order in China
  • The new Huawei Mate 50 packs a 4,460mAh battery
  • All Huawei Mate 50 series phones are IP68 rated

Huawei Mate 50 series has launched in China today. The new smartphone series includes the vanilla Huawei Mate 50, Huawei Mate 50 Pro, and Huawei Mate 50 RS Porsche Design. The Mate 50 sports a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 1,224x2,700 pixels resolution, a 300Hz touch sampling rate, and 1.07 billion colours. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The phone features a triple rear camera setup.

Huawei Mate 50, Huawei Mate 50 Pro, Huawei Mate 50 RS Porsche Design price, availability

Huawei Mate 50 has been priced in China at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,300) for the base variant with 128GB of storage. The mid-tier variant with 256GB of storage has been priced at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 63,100), and the top-end variant with 512GB of internal storage has launched with a price tag of CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 74,500).

The Huawei Mate 50 Pro has been launched with a price tag of CNY 6,799 (roughly Rs. 78,000) for the base variant with 256GB of storage, and CNY 7,799 (roughly Rs. 89,400) for the top-end variant with 512GB of storage. Both, the Huawei Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro, are available for pre-order via VMall retailer's website in China in DayBreak in Kunlun, Frost Silver, Kunlun Xiaguang, Obsidian Black, and Streamer Purple colour options.

Lastly, the Huawei Mate 50 RS Porsche Design has been priced at CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1,49,100) for the sole variant with 512GB of storage. The handset is also available for pre-order via VMall website in China in Carmine Porcelain and Dark Blue Porcelain colour options.

Huawei Mate 50 specifications

Huawei Mate 50 is a dual-SIM (nano) phone, which runs on EMUI 13. It sports a 6.7-inch OLED display with 1,224x2,700 pixels resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, a 300Hz touch sampling rate, and 1.07 billion colours. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. It also gets an unspecified Adreno GPU.

For optics, the Huawei Mate 50 features a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash. It gets a 50-megapixel primary rear ultra-aperture lens, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/3.4 aperture. At the front, it gets a 13-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture. The new Huawei phone has been rated IP68 for dust and water resistance.

For connectivity, it features 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C port, and NFC support. It also features a fingerprint scanner for security. The Huawei Mate 50 gets a gravity sensor, an infrared sensor, a hall senor, a gyroscope, an electronic compass, an ambient light sensor, a laser sensor, a gesture sensor, and a colour temperature sensor. It packs a 4,460mAh battery with 66W wired SuperCharge support and 50W wireless charging support. It measures 161.5 x 76.1 x 7.98mm, and weighs about 206g, according to the company.

Huawei Mate 50 Pro specifications

Huawei Mate 50 Pro is also a dual-SIM (nano) phone, which runs on EMUI 13. The phone sports a 6.74-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,212x2,616 pixels resolution, a 300Hz touch sampling rate, and 1.07 billion colours. Like the vanilla Mate 50, the Pro variant is also powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB storage, and an unspecified Adreno GPU. The inbuilt storage can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

For optics, the Huawei Mate 50 Pro features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens with f/3.5 aperture. At the front, it sports a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture and 3D depth sensing technology.

Like the Huawei Mate 50, the Mate 50 Pro is also IP68 rated for dust and water resistance. The phone also gets 3D face recognition and a fingerprint scanner for security. For connectivity, it gets 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C port, and NFC support. The phone comes with the same onboard sensor as the vanilla Mate 50. The Mate 50 Pro packs a 4,700mAh battery with 66W wired SuperCharge support and 50W wireless charging support. It measures 162.1 x 75.5 x 8.5mm, and weighs about 209g, according to the company.

Huawei Mate 50 RS Porsche Design specifications

Huawei Mate 50 RS Porsche Design features similar specifications as the Huawei Mate 50 Pro. The smartphone sports the same 6.74-inch OELD display with identical features. It also has Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The most notable upgrade over the other two Huawei Mate 50 series would be the 12GB RAM with 512GB storage. The storage can also be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

For optics, the Huawei Mate 50 RS Porsche Design features a triple rear camera setup with 50-megapixel primary lens, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 48-megapixel super telemacro camera with f/3.0 aperture lens. At the front, the new Huawei phone gets the same 13-megapixel selfie camera as the Mate 50 Pro. Like the other two Huawei Mate 50 series phones, the Mate 50 RS Porsche Design has also been rated IP68 for dust and water resistance.

For connectivity, it gets 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C port, and NFC support. The Huawei Mate 50 RS also features a fingerprint scanner and 3D face recognition for security. In addition, the phone packs a 4,700mAh battery with 66W wired SuperCharge support and 50W wireless SuperCharge support. It gets the same onboard sensors as the Mate 50 Pro. The smartphone measures 162.1 x 75.5 x 9.92mm, and weighs about 232g, according to the company.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Mate 50, Huawei Mate 50 Pro, Huawei Mate 50 RS Porsche Design, Huawei Mate 50 price, Huawei Mate 50 Pro price, Huawei Mate 50 RS Porsche Design price, Huawei Mate 50 specifications, Huawei Mate 50 Pro specifications, Huawei Mate 50 RS Porsche Design specifications
