Huawei Mate 50 Series Launch Date Confirmed for September 6

Huawei Mate 50 series is expected to include Huawei Mate 50, Huawei Mate 50e, Huawei Mate 50 Pro, and Huawei Mate 50 RS.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 22 August 2022 18:13 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Huawei

New models could run on HarmonyOS 3

  • Huawei Mate 50 series could include four models
  • All four models are tipped to feature a 13-megapixel selfie camera
  • Huawei Mate 50e could be powered by Snapdragon 778G SoC

Huawei Mate 50 series is all set to launch on September 6 in China. Huawei, via Weibo, has confirmed the arrival of the new Mate series smartphones in its home country on Monday. The upcoming lineup is expected to include four models - Huawei Mate 50, Huawei Mate 50e, Huawei Mate 50 Pro, and Huawei Mate 50 RS. They could be powered by the Kirin 9000S SoC and could run on the company's latest HarmonyOS 3.0 operating system. The Huawei Mate 50 series will succeed the Huawei Mate 40 models that were unveiled back in 2020.

The Chinese smartphone brand via a post on Weibo confirmed the arrival of the Huawei Mate 50 series in its home country. The flagship series will be unveiled on September 6. The post, however, does not specify the launch time and exact moniker of the phones.

Going by the company's track record, Huawei Mate 50, Huawei Mate 50e, Huawei Mate 50 Pro, and Huawei Mate 50 RS may break the cover at the event. They could run on HarmonyOS 3.0.

As per past leaks, the Huawei Mate 50, Huawei Mate 50 Pro, and Huawei Mate 50 RS will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The Huawei Mate 50e, in contrast, is likely to feature a Snapdragon 778G SoC. All four models could sport a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

The Huawei Mate 50 is tipped to come with 6.28-inch to 6.56-inch OLED display with a full-HD (1,225x2,800 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is said to pack 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. A triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel IMX766 sensor and 4,400mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging are the other expected specifications of the device.

The upcoming Huawei Mate 50 Pro and the Huawei Mate 50 RS are expected to sport a 6.78-inch or 6.81-inch full-HD+ (1,212x2,612 pixels) curved AMOLED display with up to 120Hz variable refresh rate. They could sport 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. They are tipped to include a triple rear camera setup highlighted by a 50-megapixel IMX800 sensor. They are said to feature a 4,500mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging and wireless charging support.

The Huawei Mate 50e is expected to feature a 6.28-inch to 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,225x2,800 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to feature 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. A 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, 4,400mAh battery with 66W fast charging and wireless charging support.

The new devices will succeed Huawei Mate 40 series powered by Huawei's Kirin 9000 and Kirin 9000E processors. Launched in October 2020, the Huawei Mate 40 phones were the brand's last models from the Mate lineup.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Huawei Mate 50 Series Launch Date Confirmed for September 6
