Huawei Mate 50 Series Camera With Variable Aperture Teased Ahead of September 6 Launch

Huawei Mate 50 series prices have also been leaked ahead of launch.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 31 August 2022 17:16 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

Huawei Mate 50 series may get three models

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate 50 series may get triple rear cameras
  • They may get Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • Huawei Mate 50 series could support 66W fast charging

Huawei Mate 50 series has been in the news, primarily because of the features that are being teased and reported to come in the smartphones. One such feature is variable aperture, which Huawei teased on social media and is essentially making a comeback after being removed from a few smartphones launched in yesteryears. The development comes a few days ahead of launch of the series that is said to include a vanilla Huawei Mate 50, the Huawei Mate 50 Pro, and the Huawei Mate 50 RS.

Huawei teased the variable aperture feature in a post on Weibo. The post has a small clip that teases that the Huawei Mate 50 series will come with a camera that will be equipped with a variable aperture. Having a variable aperture in a smartphone camera will allow its users to have better control over shooting a photograph. A large aperture allows more light to enter through the lens resulting in clear images in low light conditions.

A report had earlier claimed that the upcoming smartphone lineup from Huawei will come with a new feature that will let users make calls and send messages even when the battery is dead. The Huawei Mate 50 series — which is expected to have a vanilla Huawei Mate 50, the Huawei Mate 50 Pro, and the Huawei Mate 50 RS — is said to come pre-installed with the new feature. The phones may also come with a feature that can allow users to scan documents or location codes with the dead battery.

The alleged specifications of the Huawei Mate 50 series smartphones were leaked before. They are said to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. All three phones are said to sport triple rear cameras with 50-megapixel primary sensors and 66W fast charging technology.

In a related report, a post by Slashleaks has tipped the price of the three variants of the Huawei Mate 50 series. The vanilla Huawei Mate 50 is said to come in two variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is claimed to have a price tag of CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 51,850) and the one with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage may be priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,600).

The Huawei Mate 50 Pro is said to come in a 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant at a price tag of CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 74,900), 12GB RAM + 256GB storage for CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 80,650), and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage at a price of CNY 7,699 (roughly Rs. 88,700). The Huawei Mate 50RS 12GB RAM + 256GB storage may be priced at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,15,250) and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage may have a price tag of CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs. 1,26,750).

