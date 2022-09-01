Technology News
Huawei Mate 50 Series Teased, Hints at Phones Remaining Functional After Their Batteries Are Depleted

Huawei Mate 50 series is set to launch in China on September 6.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 1 September 2022 19:39 IST
Photo Credit: Coolapk

Huawei recently teased the Mate 50 series with a variable aperture rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate 50 series teaser is in line with an earlier report
  • The upcoming Huawei Mate 50 series could feature four models
  • Huawei is yet to confirm specifications of the Mate 50 series

Huawei Mate 50 series is set to launch in China on September 6. Ahead of the launch, the company has teased a new feature of the upcoming smartphones series via Weibo. In the post, the company said a Mate 50 series phone will not run out of power, even if the battery has been exhausted. This suggests that the company could be working on a feature that will allow the phone to function even if its battery has been completely drained. The smartphone series was previously tipped to allow users to make calls and send messages on a drained battery.

The Shenzhen-based smartphone brand on Thursday teased via Weibo, the upcoming Huawei Mate 50 series. In the post, the company said, “When the power is exhausted, the energy may not be exhausted (translated).” It suggests that the phones in the Mate 50 series could feature the ability to use phone on a completely drained battery.

This in line with an earlier report, which hinted that the Huawei Mate 50 series will allow users to make calls and send messages even after the battery of the has been exhausted. The feature is said to be a part of Harmony OS 3.0, the new operating system from the company. It is also said to be a pre-installed feature. Users might be able to also scan documents and location codes while the battery has been depleted.

As previously mentioned, the Huawei Mate 50 series is confirmed to launch in China on September 6. The series is said to be include the Huawei Mate 50, Huawei Mate 50e, Huawei Mate 50 Pro, and Huawei Mate 50 RS.

Huawei recently teased the Mate 50 series with a variable aperture rear camera setup. It is said to allow users to have more control over capturing images. The vanilla Huawei Mate 50 was earlier tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It is also tipped to sport a 6.28-inch to 6.56-inch OLED display with full-HD resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Mate 50, Huawei Mate 50e, Huawei Mate 50 Pro, Huawei Mate 50 RS
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro Rugged Tablet With Samsung Knox Security Unveiled

