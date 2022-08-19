Huawei Mate 50 series will reportedly be able to let users make call and send messages even with a dead battery. The feature is expected to be a part of HarmonyOS 3.0, Huawei's own operating system. The upcoming emergency battery feature is said to be pre-installed in the Mate 50 series. Users are also expected to be able to scan documents or location codes in addition to making calls and sending messages with a dead battery. The Huawei Mate 50 series is expected to launch soon. The smartphone series has reportedly been spotted on multiple certifications websites.

Citing a Weibo tipster knowseverything, Huawei Central has reported that the upcoming smartphone lineup from Huawei will come with a new feature that will let users make calls and send messages even when the battery is dead. As mentioned earlier, the Huawei Mate 50 series is said to come pre-installed with the new feature. Users will additionally be able to scan documents or location codes with the dead battery.

It is not clear how this feature would work and what will be used to power up the smartphone after the battery dies. The report has suggested the possibility that the phone may come with a battery that can preserve some of its battery cells for when the phone dies.

To recall, the Huawei Mate 50 series is heading for a launch soon. The Huawei Mate 50 series has bagged three certifications. The handset could launch with a 66W charging adapter.

According to a previous report, the Huawei Mate 50 series is said to consist of the Mate 50, Mate 50 Pro, and Mate 50 RS. The upcoming series will reportedly be powered by a Kirin 9000S SoC. The handsets are said to run on HarmonyOS 3.0, and could be reportedly launched alongside Huawei's M5 EV four-wheeler.