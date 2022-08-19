Technology News
loading

Huawei Mate 50 Series Said to Let Users Make Calls, Send Texts Even on a Dead Battery

Huawei Mate 50 series is expected to launch soon.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 19 August 2022 18:24 IST
Huawei Mate 50 Series Said to Let Users Make Calls, Send Texts Even on a Dead Battery

The Huawei Mate 50 series has bagged three certifications

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate 50 series could launch with a 66W charging adapter
  • The Huawei Mate 50 series has bagged three certifications
  • Upcoming feature is hinted to be pre-installed in Mate 50 series

Huawei Mate 50 series will reportedly be able to let users make call and send messages even with a dead battery. The feature is expected to be a part of HarmonyOS 3.0, Huawei's own operating system. The upcoming emergency battery feature is said to be pre-installed in the Mate 50 series. Users are also expected to be able to scan documents or location codes in addition to making calls and sending messages with a dead battery. The Huawei Mate 50 series is expected to launch soon. The smartphone series has reportedly been spotted on multiple certifications websites.

Citing a Weibo tipster knowseverything, Huawei Central has reported that the upcoming smartphone lineup from Huawei will come with a new feature that will let users make calls and send messages even when the battery is dead. As mentioned earlier, the Huawei Mate 50 series is said to come pre-installed with the new feature. Users will additionally be able to scan documents or location codes with the dead battery.

It is not clear how this feature would work and what will be used to power up the smartphone after the battery dies. The report has suggested the possibility that the phone may come with a battery that can preserve some of its battery cells for when the phone dies.

To recall, the Huawei Mate 50 series is heading for a launch soon. The Huawei Mate 50 series has bagged three certifications. The handset could launch with a 66W charging adapter.

According to a previous report, the Huawei Mate 50 series is said to consist of the Mate 50, Mate 50 Pro, and Mate 50 RS. The upcoming series will reportedly be powered by a Kirin 9000S SoC. The handsets are said to run on HarmonyOS 3.0, and could be reportedly launched alongside Huawei's M5 EV four-wheeler.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Mate 50, Huawei Mate 50 specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
One-Punch Man Season 3 Officially Announced, Poster Revealed
iPhone 14 Case Clones Surface Online, Likely to Come in Eight Different Shades

Related Stories

Huawei Mate 50 Series Said to Let Users Make Calls, Send Texts Even on a Dead Battery
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 2022 With MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC Launched: All Details
  2. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  5. Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Officially Teased Again
  6. iPhone 14 Series Leaks, Rumours: Everything We Know So Far
  7. iPhone 14 Case Clones Surface Online, Multiple Shades Expected
  8. Realme TechLife Buds T100 Budget TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  9. IRCTC Floats Tender to Appoint Consultant to Monetise Digital Data: Details
  10. Lenovo Legion Y70, Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Cybersecurity Researchers Find 35 Malicious Apps on Google Play Store
  2. MacBook Pro 3nm M2 Pro Chip by TSMC to Enter Production Later This Year: Report
  3. Honor MagicBook 14 With 14-Inch Display, 75Wh Battery Launched in Malaysia: All Details
  4. OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones India Launch Tipped for September, Nord Smartwatch, Smart Band, More in Pipeline
  5. iPhone 14 Early Announcement, Shipment Could Help Apple Minimise Recession Risk on Demand
  6. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle Pre-Orders to Go Live on August 22
  7. iPhone 14 Case Clones Surface Online, Likely to Come in Eight Different Shades
  8. Huawei Mate 50 Series Said to Let Users Make Calls, Send Texts Even on a Dead Battery
  9. One-Punch Man Season 3 Officially Announced, Poster Revealed
  10. Former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann to Launch Digital Wallet That Stores Crypto: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.