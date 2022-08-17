Huawei Mate 50 series has bagged three certifications, according to a tipster. This suggests that the rumoured smartphone series could be unveiled soon. The tipster also said that the handset could launch with a 66W charging adapter. As per an earlier report, the Mate 50 series is said to include Huawei Mate 50, Mate 50 Pro, and Mate 50 RS. The Mate 50 series could be reportedly powered by a Kirin 9000S SoC. It is said to run on HarmonyOS 3.0. The report added that the series could launch alongside Huawei M5 EV four-wheeler.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has shared via the Chinese microblogging website Weibo that the Huawei Mate 50 series has bagged three certifications. However, the tipster did not mention the names of the certificates or the countries the series has been certified in. According to the tipster, the Mate 50 series will launch with a 66W charging adapter as standard. The rumoured Huawei smartphone series is also said to feature face recognition and “a bunch of new features” (translated).

According to an earlier report, the Huawei Mate 50 series is said to include the Mate 50, Mate 50 Pro, and Mate 50 RS. The series will reportedly be powered by a Kirin 9000S SoC. The handsets are said to run on HarmonyOS 3.0, and could be reportedly launched alongside Huawei's M5 EV four-wheeler.

The report also mentioned that the Huawei Mate 50 series alleged renders and phone case images have been shared online. The renders reportedly suggest a round rear camera module at the back, and a hole-punch display at the front for the Huawei Mate 50 phone.

In related news, Huawei is tipped to release the HarmonyOS 3.0 in September. The rumoured HarmonyOS version is said to feature less bloatware than the HarmonyOS 2.0. The report added that the user interface will not feature major changes, and could retain the experience offered by previous versions of Huawei's HarmonyOS.