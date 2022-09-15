Huawei Mate 50 Pro and Huawei Nova 10 will launch in Germany on September 26, according to a poster shared by a tipster. While the poster only mentions the two smartphones, the company is also tipped to unveil EMUI 13 during the event. The Huawei Nova 10 was launched in China in July this year, and the Huawei Mate 50 Pro was launched earlier this month. The Mate 50 Pro sports a 6.74-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,212x2,616 pixels resolution.

Tipster Teme (@RODENT950) has shared a poster via Twitter that suggests that the Huawei Mate 50 Pro and Huawei Nova 10 will launch in Germany on September 26. According to the tipster, Huawei could also unveil EMUI 13, alongside the two smartphones.

To recall, the Huawei Mate 50 Pro was launched in China earlier this month, alongside the vanilla Huawei Mate 50 and the Huawei Mate 50 RS Porsche Design. In July, the company launched the Huawei Nova 10 and Huawei Nova 10 Pro in China. At the moment, it appears that the vanilla Huawei Mate 50, Mate 50 RS Porsche Design, and Nova 10 Pro will remain China-specific smartphones.

Huawei Mate 50 Pro specifications

Huawei Mate 50 Pro is a dual-SIM (nano) handset, which sports a 6.74-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,212x2,616 pixels resolution. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens.

At the front, it gets a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The company claims that the Huawei Mate 50 Pro is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance. It gets 3D face recognition and a fingerprint scanner for security. The handset gets a USB Type-C port for charging. It packs a 4,7000mAh battery with 66W wired charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

Huawei Nova 10 specifications

Huawei Nova 10 is a dual-SIM smartphone that sports a 6.67-inch OLED display with full-HD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 SoC. For optics, it features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it gets a 60-megapixel selfie camera.

The handset is available for purchase in China with up to 256GB of internal storage. The Huawei Nova 10 gets a USB Type-C port for charging, and an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.