Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Huawei Mate 50 Pro, Huawei Nova 10 Tipped to Launch in Europe on September 26: All Details

Huawei Mate 50 Pro, Huawei Nova 10 Tipped to Launch in Europe on September 26: All Details

Huawei Mate 50 Pro was launched in China earlier this month, alongside the Huawei Mate 50 and Huawei Mate 50 RS Porsche Design.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 15 September 2022 19:03 IST
Huawei Mate 50 Pro, Huawei Nova 10 Tipped to Launch in Europe on September 26: All Details

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate 50 Pro (pictured) is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance

Highlights
  • Huawei is tipped to unveil the EMUI 13 in Germany on September 26
  • The Huawei Mate 50 Pro features a 6.74-inch display
  • The Huawei Nova 10 packs a 4,000mAh battery

Huawei Mate 50 Pro and Huawei Nova 10 will launch in Germany on September 26, according to a poster shared by a tipster. While the poster only mentions the two smartphones, the company is also tipped to unveil EMUI 13 during the event. The Huawei Nova 10 was launched in China in July this year, and the Huawei Mate 50 Pro was launched earlier this month. The Mate 50 Pro sports a 6.74-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,212x2,616 pixels resolution.

Tipster Teme (@RODENT950) has shared a poster via Twitter that suggests that the Huawei Mate 50 Pro and Huawei Nova 10 will launch in Germany on September 26. According to the tipster, Huawei could also unveil EMUI 13, alongside the two smartphones.

To recall, the Huawei Mate 50 Pro was launched in China earlier this month, alongside the vanilla Huawei Mate 50 and the Huawei Mate 50 RS Porsche Design. In July, the company launched the Huawei Nova 10 and Huawei Nova 10 Pro in China. At the moment, it appears that the vanilla Huawei Mate 50, Mate 50 RS Porsche Design, and Nova 10 Pro will remain China-specific smartphones.

Huawei Mate 50 Pro specifications

Huawei Mate 50 Pro is a dual-SIM (nano) handset, which sports a 6.74-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,212x2,616 pixels resolution. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens.

At the front, it gets a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The company claims that the Huawei Mate 50 Pro is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance. It gets 3D face recognition and a fingerprint scanner for security. The handset gets a USB Type-C port for charging. It packs a 4,7000mAh battery with 66W wired charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

Huawei Nova 10 specifications

Huawei Nova 10 is a dual-SIM smartphone that sports a 6.67-inch OLED display with full-HD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 SoC. For optics, it features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it gets a 60-megapixel selfie camera.

The handset is available for purchase in China with up to 256GB of internal storage. The Huawei Nova 10 gets a USB Type-C port for charging, and an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Huawei Nova 10

Huawei Nova 10

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 60-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS HarmonyOS
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Huawei Nova 10 Pro

Huawei Nova 10 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 60-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS HarmonyOS
Resolution 1200x2652 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Mate 50 Pro, Huawei Mate 50, Huawei Mate 50 RS Porsche Design, Huawei Nova 10, Huawei Nova 10 Pro, Huawei Mate 50 Pro specifications, Huawei Nova 10 specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
WordPress Security Plugin Wordfence Blocked Over 4.6 Million Attacks in a Month: Report
Apple Releases iOS 16.0.1 for iPhone 14 Series With Bug Fixes: Report

Related Stories

Huawei Mate 50 Pro, Huawei Nova 10 Tipped to Launch in Europe on September 26: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 Series Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Prices Teased: Details
  2. Realme GT Neo 3T to Get Up to Rs. 7,000 Discount During Sale
  3. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earphones Launched in India
  4. Oppo F21s Pro Series With Segment-First Microlens Camera Launched in India
  5. Vivo V25 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 May Come Without Physical Buttons: Report
  7. National Cinema Day Delayed to September 23: Details
  8. Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition With Colour Changing Rear Panel Debuts in India: Details
  9. GoPro Hero 11 Black, Hero 11 Black Mini With Larger Sensor Launched
  10. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Begins September 23: All Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Adobe Is Nearly Closing a Deal to Acquire Figma for $20 Billion: Report
  2. Apple Releases iOS 16.0.1 for iPhone 14 Series With Bug Fixes: Report
  3. Huawei Mate 50 Pro, Huawei Nova 10 Tipped to Launch in Europe on September 26: All Details
  4. WordPress Security Plugin Wordfence Blocked Over 4.6 Million Attacks in a Month: Report
  5. OnePlus 10T OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test (CBT) Programme Begins in India
  6. WhatsApp Actively Working on Feature That Will Let You Export, Import Chat Backups Offline: Report
  7. iQoo 11 Series, Neo 7 Teased by Company Vice President: Report
  8. ‘Engineering Feat Completed on Engineer’s Day’: Indian Crypto Experts Welcome ‘Merge’
  9. Overwatch 2 Reveals New Healing Ninja Kiriko, Summons a Spectral Fox
  10. Chromecast With Google TV (HD) Price Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.