Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Huawei Mate 50 Series Tipped to Get Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoCs Ahead of September 6 Launch

Huawei Mate 50 Series Tipped to Get Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoCs Ahead of September 6 Launch

A tipster says Huawei Mate 50 series will get 4G version of the chipset.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 24 August 2022 16:34 IST
Huawei Mate 50 Series Tipped to Get Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoCs Ahead of September 6 Launch

Photo Credit: Coolapk

Huawei Mate 50 Series may get four models

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate 50 series may get Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs
  • The series is tipped to get a special edition model
  • Huawei Mate 50 specifications have already leaked

Huawei Mate 50 series may feature a 4G variant of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, as per a tipster. The series, which will make its debut in China on September 6, is expected to include four models - Huawei Mate 50, Huawei Mate 50e, Huawei Mate 50 Pro, and Huawei Mate 50 RS. It was reported that the smartphones could be powered by the Kirin 9000S SoC, however, they are now said to come with Qualcomm chipsets. The phones could run on the company's latest HarmonyOS 3.0 operating system.

As per a post by tipster Digital Chat Station, the Huawei Mate 50 series will be powered by a Snapdragon SoC that has SM8425 model number and a “Waipio LTE” (translated) codename. He also says that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has SM8450 model name and Waiipio (translated) codename and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 has SM8475 model number and Palima (translated) codename. This suggests that the Huawei Mate 50 series may get a 4G variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC if it exists.

Earlier this year, a report claimed that Qualcomm may launch a 4G version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and it may help companies like Huawei. In fact, a few past leaks also suggested that the Huawei Mate 50, Huawei Mate 50 Pro, and Huawei Mate 50 RS will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The Huawei Mate 50e, in contrast, is likely to feature a Snapdragon 778G SoC.

The Huawei Mate 50 is tipped to come with a 6.28-inch to 6.56-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It may pack a 4,400mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. It is tipped to get a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor. An alleged prototype also suggests a triple rear camera setup.

The Huawei Mate 50 Pro and the Huawei Mate 50 RS are expected to sport 6.78-inch or 6.81-inch curved AMOLED displays with up to 120Hz variable refresh rate. They could sport 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. They are also tipped to include a triple rear camera setup, however, the main 50-megapixel sensor could be a Sony IMX800. They may get a 4,500mAh battery with 66W fast charging.

The Huawei Mate 50e is reported to feature a 6.28-inch to 6.56-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of onboard storage, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and a 4,400mAh battery with 66W fast charging.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Mate 50 Series, Huawei Mate 50, Huawei Mate 50 Specifications, Huawei Mate 50e, Huawei Mate 50e Specifications, Huawei Mate 50 Pro, Huawei Mate 50 Pro Specifications, Huawei Mate 50 RS, Huawei Mate 50 RS Specifications, Huawei
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Bitcoin's Holds Steady to $21,500 While Ether, Major Altcoins Move to Green Mid-Week
Huawei Mate 50 Series Tipped to Get Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoCs Ahead of September 6 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. More People Plan to Upgrade to the iPhone 14, Survey Suggests
  2. Realme 9i 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: Details
  3. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  4. iPhone 14 Pro Max Demand Highest, iPhone 14 Max's Lowest: Report
  5. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Spotted on Canadian Certification Site: Report
  6. Asus Announces Upgrades for Its Creative Series Laptops in India: Details
  7. Vivo V25 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC to Launch on August 25
  8. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
  9. One-Punch Man Anime Is Getting a Third Season
  10. Thor: Love and Thunder Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Mate 50 Series Tipped to Get Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoCs Ahead of September 6 Launch
  2. Bitcoin's Holds Steady to $21,500 While Ether, Major Altcoins Move to Green Mid-Week
  3. Google Sends 'Spam Emails' With Inbox Ads Despite EU Court Judgement, Privacy Group Says
  4. Asus Zenbook, ProArt Studiobook, Vivobook Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Chips Launched in India: Details
  5. Tagg Verve Connect Ultra, Verve Max Buzz With Large Displays Launched in India: Details
  6. NFT Projects Churn Millions for High-End Brands Nike, Gucci, Adidas
  7. Samsung Galaxy A04 With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Unveiled
  8. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Free for a Week, Epic Games Launch Announced
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4’s Cover Display Made More Useful With CoverScreen OS
  10. iPadOS 16.1 Beta Out, Stable Release Scheduled After iOS 16: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.