Huawei Mate 50 Series Specifications Leaked; MatePad Pro 12.4 Tipped to Launch in September

Huawei Mate 50 series is said to support 66W wired fast charging.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 19 August 2022 17:42 IST
Photo Credit: Coolapk

The Huawei Mate 50 RS Porsche Edition is said to have a nano-ceramic body

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate 50 could feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • It is expected to feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup
  • The Huawei Mate 50 Pro might have a 6.78-inch or 6.81-inch AMOLED display

Huawei is believed to be working on its Huawei Mate 50 series, including the Huawei Mate 50e, Huawei Mate 50, Huawei Mate 50 Pro, and Huawei Mate 50 RS. The company is yet to delve into any details regarding these smartphones. However, a tipster has leaked the complete specifications of these smartphones. In addition, it appears that the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.4 is also on its way. This tablet is tipped to launch in China at the beginning of September.

Huawei Mate 50 specifications (rumoured)

According to a tipster, the standard Huawei Mate 50 could have a 6.28-inch to 6.56-inch OLED display with a full-HD (1,225x2,800 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, this Huawei smartphone is said to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The handset is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel IMX766 sensor. There could also be a 13-megapixel selfie camera housed in a centrally-placed hole-punch cutout. The Huawei Mate 50 is said to have a 4,400mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging and wireless charging. It could feature a narrow metal frame and a glass back panel. The smartphone is likely to come in Black, Silver, and White colours. There could be two more colour options available at launch.

Huawei Mate 50 Pro, Huawei Mate 50 RS Porsche Design specifications (rumoured)

The Huawei Mate 50 Pro and the Huawei Mate 50 RS Porsche Design seemingly boast similar specifications. They are believed to sport 6.78-inch or 6.81-inch curved AMOLED with a full-HD+ (1,212x2,612 pixels) resolution and up to 120Hz variable refresh rate. These smartphones are believed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

These Huawei smartphones could feature a triple rear camera setup highlighted by a 50-megapixel IMX800 sensor. Their 13-megapixel front-facing shooter comes with 3D Deep Sense and 3D Face Recognition features. They are said to feature a 4,500mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging and wireless charging support.

The Huawei Mate 50 Pro is said to have a narrow metal frame and a glass back panel. It is expected to come in Black, Silver, and White colours as well as two more colour options. On the other hand, the Huawei Mate 50 RS Porsche Design could sport a nano-ceramic body that comes in Black and White colours.

Huawei Mate 50e specifications (rumoured)

The Huawei Mate 50e is expected to feature a 6.28-inch to 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,225x2,800 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is likely to feature a Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

It is said to have a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 13-megapixel front-facing camera. The Huawei Mate 50e is said to feature a 4,400mAh battery with 66W fast charging and wireless charging support. It could sport a narrow metal frame and glass back panel. The smartphone is tipped to come in Black and White as well as a third colour option.

Huawei MatePad Pro 12.4 price, availability

The Huawei MatePad Pro 12.4 is supposedly set to launch in China on September 7 and could go on sale from September 9. Its pricing is said to start from CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,000) for the base 128GB storage Wi-Fi model. The top-of-the-line 512GB storage variant could cost CNY 7,899 (roughly Rs. 93,000). It is expected to come in Amber Gold, Crystal White, Obsidian Black, and Silver colours.

The specifications of the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.4 are still under wraps. However, the tipster suggests that it could have a 12.4-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Huawei Mate 50

Huawei Mate 50

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.56-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS HarmonyOS
Resolution 1,225x2800 pixels
Huawei Mate 50 Pro

Huawei Mate 50 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.81-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS HarmonyOS
Resolution 1212x2612 pixels
Huawei Mate 50 RS Porsche Design

Huawei Mate 50 RS Porsche Design

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.81-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS HarmonyOS
Resolution 1212x2612 pixels
Huawei Mate 50e

Huawei Mate 50e

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.56-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS HarmonyOS
Resolution 1,225x2800 pixels
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
