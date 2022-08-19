Huawei is believed to be working on its Huawei Mate 50 series, including the Huawei Mate 50e, Huawei Mate 50, Huawei Mate 50 Pro, and Huawei Mate 50 RS. The company is yet to delve into any details regarding these smartphones. However, a tipster has leaked the complete specifications of these smartphones. In addition, it appears that the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.4 is also on its way. This tablet is tipped to launch in China at the beginning of September.

Huawei Mate 50 specifications (rumoured)

According to a tipster, the standard Huawei Mate 50 could have a 6.28-inch to 6.56-inch OLED display with a full-HD (1,225x2,800 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, this Huawei smartphone is said to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The handset is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel IMX766 sensor. There could also be a 13-megapixel selfie camera housed in a centrally-placed hole-punch cutout. The Huawei Mate 50 is said to have a 4,400mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging and wireless charging. It could feature a narrow metal frame and a glass back panel. The smartphone is likely to come in Black, Silver, and White colours. There could be two more colour options available at launch.

Huawei Mate 50 Pro, Huawei Mate 50 RS Porsche Design specifications (rumoured)

The Huawei Mate 50 Pro and the Huawei Mate 50 RS Porsche Design seemingly boast similar specifications. They are believed to sport 6.78-inch or 6.81-inch curved AMOLED with a full-HD+ (1,212x2,612 pixels) resolution and up to 120Hz variable refresh rate. These smartphones are believed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

These Huawei smartphones could feature a triple rear camera setup highlighted by a 50-megapixel IMX800 sensor. Their 13-megapixel front-facing shooter comes with 3D Deep Sense and 3D Face Recognition features. They are said to feature a 4,500mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging and wireless charging support.

The Huawei Mate 50 Pro is said to have a narrow metal frame and a glass back panel. It is expected to come in Black, Silver, and White colours as well as two more colour options. On the other hand, the Huawei Mate 50 RS Porsche Design could sport a nano-ceramic body that comes in Black and White colours.

Huawei Mate 50e specifications (rumoured)

The Huawei Mate 50e is expected to feature a 6.28-inch to 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,225x2,800 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is likely to feature a Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

It is said to have a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 13-megapixel front-facing camera. The Huawei Mate 50e is said to feature a 4,400mAh battery with 66W fast charging and wireless charging support. It could sport a narrow metal frame and glass back panel. The smartphone is tipped to come in Black and White as well as a third colour option.

Huawei MatePad Pro 12.4 price, availability

The Huawei MatePad Pro 12.4 is supposedly set to launch in China on September 7 and could go on sale from September 9. Its pricing is said to start from CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,000) for the base 128GB storage Wi-Fi model. The top-of-the-line 512GB storage variant could cost CNY 7,899 (roughly Rs. 93,000). It is expected to come in Amber Gold, Crystal White, Obsidian Black, and Silver colours.

The specifications of the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.4 are still under wraps. However, the tipster suggests that it could have a 12.4-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.