Huawei HarmonyOS 3.0 Tipped to Release in September, Internal Testing to Begin in May

HarmonyOS 3.0 expected to offer an improved performance over the previous version.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 13 April 2022 16:37 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei originally planned to release the HarmonyOS 3.0 in July

  • HarmonyOS 3.0 is tipped to have a similar UI to the previous version
  • HarmonyOS 3.0 is said to feature reduced bloat
  • Huawei is also expected to release the Huawei Mate X3 in April

Huawei has been developing its own operating system in the form of the HarmonyOS since sanctions were placed on the company by the US in 2019. It is now believed to be working on the third iteration of its operating system. A tipster has allegedly leaked the official roadmap leading to the release of the HarmonyOS 3.0. Huawei is also expected to begin internal testing in May. The HarmonyOS 3.0 is said to bring performance improvements but features a similar UI to the previous version.

A report by ITHome has cited leaks from tipsters on Weibo, which suggest that Huawei will be releasing a stable build of the HarmonyOS 3.0 in September. A beta build is expected to be rolled out internally in May for testing. The operating system is said to be less bloated than HarmonyOS 2.0 which was released in June 2021. As mentioned earlier, the UI has not undergone major changes and is expected to hold on to the original experience offered by the previous version. The company had initially planned to release the beta build in March and unveil the final HarmonyOS 3.0 build before July.

In related news, Huawei is also believed to be working on a new foldable smartphone. The rumoured handset could be the Huawei Mate X3. It has reportedly been spotted on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) site and is expected to arrive this month. It is supposed to feature a 4,500mAh battery with support for up to 66W fast charging. This handset could feature a PWM (pulse-width modulation) screen with an ultra-thin glass display. The Huawei Mate X3 could be powered by a Kirin 9000 4G SoC. Furthermore, the company is expected to be working on an LTE and a 5G variant of this smartphone.

