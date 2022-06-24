Technology News
Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro Visits TENAA Certification Site, Key Specifications Tipped

Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro packs a 2.4Ghz octa-core chipset.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 24 June 2022 13:31 IST
Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro Visits TENAA Certification Site, Key Specifications Tipped

Photo Credit: TENAA

The Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro could sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ TFT LCD screen

Highlights
  • Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro may have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • It could pack up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB onboard storage
  • The Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro is listed to feature a 4,900mAh battery

Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro has surfaced on the TENAA certification site bearing the model number CTR-AL00. This smartphone could come with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The listing also purportedly reveals the design details of this handset, including the side-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is no word from the company about the expected release date of this handset. It is expected to be the second addition to the Enjoy 50 lineup after the vanilla Huawei Enjoy 50 launched in China last week.

Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro specifications

The Huawei handset with the model number CTR-AL00 listed on TENAA is believed to be the Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro. It is supposed to feature a 6.7-inch TFT LCD screen with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,388 pixels) resolution. It is listed to pack a 2.4GHz octa-core chipset. There is supposed to be 8GB of RAM with 128GB or 256GB onboard storage options.

For optics, the Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro is expected to sport a ring-shaped camera bump on the back similar to the one featured on the Mate 40. This rear camera bump is expected to house a 50-megapixel primary camera coupled with 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel secondary sensors. There could also be an 8-megapixel selfie shooter up front. Both the camera setups are expected to be able to record full-HD videos.

This handset is listed to pack a 4,900mAh battery, which might get bumped up to 5,000mAh capacity at launch. It is said to measure 163.3x74.7x8.4mm and weigh 195g. The leaked design suggests that the Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro could feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In comparison, the vanilla Huawei Enjoy 50 was launched last week with a 6.75-inch HD+ IPS LCD display. It is powered by a Kirin 710A SoC and runs on Harmony OS 2.0. It sports a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup as well as an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper. The handset houses a 6,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging.

Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro, Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro specifications, Huawei, TENAA
