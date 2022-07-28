Technology News
loading

Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Details

Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro features a 5,000mAh battery with 40W fast charging support.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 28 July 2022 13:13 IST
Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Details

Photo Credit: Huawei

The Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display

Highlights
  • Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0
  • It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • The Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro will go on pre-sale in China on July 29

Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro was launched in China on Wednesday. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. It packs a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to provide up to 12 hours of video playtime. The handset also supports 40W fast charging which is said to offer up to 50 percent backup with a 30-minute charge. It features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone also sports an 8-megapixel front-facing camera housed in a centrally-placed hole-punch slot.

The Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro has been listed on Vmall and its pre-sale will begin on July 29. It packs 8GB of RAM and offers a choice between 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage. This Huawei smartphone is available in Emerald Green, Magic Night Black, Snow White, and Star Sea Blue colour options. The listing does not reveal the pricing, however, it is believed to be a mid-range offering.

Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro specifications, features

This smartphone features a 6.7-inch LCD screen with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,388 pixels) resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 270Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro packs a Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with Adreno 610 GPU. The smartphone boots HarmonyOS 2 out-of-the-box.

For optics, it has a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro also sports an 8-megapixel selfie snapper with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. As mentioned above, the handset is claimed to offer up to 50 percent backup with a 30-minute charge. The smartphone features a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro

Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS HarmonyOS 2
Resolution 1080x2388 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro, Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro specifications, Huawei
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Never Have I Ever Season 3 Trailer: Devi–Paxton Are Official, but a New Guy Is in the Mix
Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Gmail Rolls Out Redesigned Interface to All Users: Details
  2. Kerala Government to Launch E-Taxi Service From Next Month
  3. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Pricing, Colour Options Tipped: Report
  4. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Google Street View Makes a Return to India, Launches in 10 Cities Today
  7. MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Could Launch in Q1 2023: Report
  8. MIUI 14 Leaked Screenshots Hint at Updated Interface, New Features
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. OnePlus 10T 5G Specifications, Renders Leak Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. At Facebook Meeting, Mark Zuckerberg Annoyed Over "Vacation Days" Question: Report
  2. SpaceX's Starlink Satellite Internet Service May Soon by Accessible by Phones, US FCC Filing Hints
  3. Moto X30 Pro Confirmed to Be the World’s First Smartphone With a 200-Megapixel Camera: Details
  4. Redmi 11 Prime 5G Listed on Xiaomi Security Update Schedule, Tipped to Launch Soon
  5. OnePlus 10T 5G Confirmed to Feature Up to 16GB RAM, Other Specifications Teased: All Details
  6. Apple’s New iOS 16 Developer Beta Curtails Feature to Retract and Edit Messages; Introduces Edit History
  7. Kerala to Launch E-Taxi Service From Next Month as an Alternative to Corporate Online Cabs
  8. Gmail Rolls Out Redesigned Material You Interface to All Users: All You Need to Know
  9. Smartphone Sales in China Hit Nearly a Decade Low in Q2 2022: Counterpoint
  10. Microsoft Detects, Patches Zero-Day Exploit Used to Target European, Central American Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.