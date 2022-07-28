Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro was launched in China on Wednesday. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. It packs a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to provide up to 12 hours of video playtime. The handset also supports 40W fast charging which is said to offer up to 50 percent backup with a 30-minute charge. It features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone also sports an 8-megapixel front-facing camera housed in a centrally-placed hole-punch slot.

The Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro has been listed on Vmall and its pre-sale will begin on July 29. It packs 8GB of RAM and offers a choice between 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage. This Huawei smartphone is available in Emerald Green, Magic Night Black, Snow White, and Star Sea Blue colour options. The listing does not reveal the pricing, however, it is believed to be a mid-range offering.

Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro specifications, features

This smartphone features a 6.7-inch LCD screen with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,388 pixels) resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 270Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro packs a Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with Adreno 610 GPU. The smartphone boots HarmonyOS 2 out-of-the-box.

For optics, it has a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro also sports an 8-megapixel selfie snapper with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. As mentioned above, the handset is claimed to offer up to 50 percent backup with a 30-minute charge. The smartphone features a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.