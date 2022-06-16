Huawei Enjoy 50 sales have officialy begun in China. The smartphone from the Chinese company comes with a 6.75-inch display IPS LCD display. The handset also features dual rear camera setup including a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel front camera lens. The Huawei Enjoy 50 runs on the Harmony OS 2.0. The smartphone comes in three storage variants and comes in three different colour options. The Huawei Enjoy 50 also features a 6,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging.

Huawei Enjoy 50 price

The Huawei Enjoy 50 comes in three storage variants. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,100), while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant comes at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,400), and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage will hit the Chinese markets with a price tag of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,700). To recall, the handset comes in three colour options — Crystal Blue, Midnight Black, and Pearl White.

Huawei Enjoy 50 specifications

The Huawei Enjoy 50 is powered by the Kirin 710A chipset and runs on the Harmony OS 2.0. The smartphone sports a 6.75-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution (720 x 1,600) with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 269ppi.

As mentioned earlier, for optics, the Enjoy 50 from Huawei comes with dual-rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The handset also features an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video camera. The smartphone also flaunts a side-facing fingerprint scanner.

To recall, the Huawei Enjoy 50 also comes with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. The smartphone offers support for dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a USB Type-C port, along with a 3.5mm audio jack.