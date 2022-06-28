Technology News
HTC Desire 22 Pro With 6.6-Inch 120Hz Display, 64-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

HTC Desire 22 Pro is claimed to be designed for immersive experiences on extended reality (XR) devices.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 June 2022 16:36 IST
HTC Desire 22 Pro With 6.6-Inch 120Hz Display, 64-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: HTC

HTC Desire 22 Pro is launched in Black colour option

Highlights
  • HTC Desire 22 Pro is IP67 rated for dust and water resistance
  • It can be paired with HTC Vive Flow VR glasses for immersive experience
  • HTC Desire 22 Pro packs a 4,520mAh battery with 18W charging

HTC Desire 22 Pro was launched in the UK on Tuesday. HTC says that the smartphone is designed for immersive experiences and is said to run 2D as well as 3D content on extended reality (XR) devices such as HTC Vive Flow VR glasses. It sports a 6.6-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, a triple rear camera setup with 64-megapixel main sensor, a 32-megapixel front shooter, a 4,520mAh battery and IP67 rating for dust and water resistance rating.

HTC Desire 22 Pro price, availability

The HTC Desire 22 Pro price has been set at GBP 399 (roughly Rs. 38,550) for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The HTC phone is available for pre-order in the UK and shipping will start from August 1. It comes in only a Black colour option.

HTC Desire 22 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) HTC Desire 22 Pro runs Android 12 and sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the HTC smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, which is paired with 8GB of RAM.

The HTC Desire 22 Pro carries a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with f/1.79 aperture lens. There is a 13-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.4 aperture ultra-wide angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor coupled with an f/2.4 aperture lens. On the front is a 32-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.0 aperture lens. It gets some software-based camera features as well.

The HTC Desire 22 Pro is launched with 128GB inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, compass, gyro, and a proximity sensor. The HTC handset sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It packs a 4,520mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge 3.0 support. It also supports wireless charging as well as reverse wireless charging. The phone measures 166.3x76.9x9.4mm and weighs 205.5g.

HTC Desire 22 Pro

HTC Desire 22 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4520mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
HTC Desire 22 Pro, HTC
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
HTC Desire 22 Pro With 6.6-Inch 120Hz Display, 64-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
