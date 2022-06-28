HTC Desire 22 Pro was launched in the UK on Tuesday. HTC says that the smartphone is designed for immersive experiences and is said to run 2D as well as 3D content on extended reality (XR) devices such as HTC Vive Flow VR glasses. It sports a 6.6-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, a triple rear camera setup with 64-megapixel main sensor, a 32-megapixel front shooter, a 4,520mAh battery and IP67 rating for dust and water resistance rating.

HTC Desire 22 Pro price, availability

The HTC Desire 22 Pro price has been set at GBP 399 (roughly Rs. 38,550) for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The HTC phone is available for pre-order in the UK and shipping will start from August 1. It comes in only a Black colour option.

HTC Desire 22 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) HTC Desire 22 Pro runs Android 12 and sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the HTC smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, which is paired with 8GB of RAM.

The HTC Desire 22 Pro carries a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with f/1.79 aperture lens. There is a 13-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.4 aperture ultra-wide angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor coupled with an f/2.4 aperture lens. On the front is a 32-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.0 aperture lens. It gets some software-based camera features as well.

The HTC Desire 22 Pro is launched with 128GB inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, compass, gyro, and a proximity sensor. The HTC handset sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It packs a 4,520mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge 3.0 support. It also supports wireless charging as well as reverse wireless charging. The phone measures 166.3x76.9x9.4mm and weighs 205.5g.