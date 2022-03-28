Honor X9 5G has been silently announced in Malaysia. The new smartphone sports a 6.81-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the new Honor smartphone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. Honor X9 5G has 8GB of RAM along with up to 2GB of RAM expansion. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup in a circular module and is headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The Honor X9 5G packs a 4,800mAh battery with support for 66W Honor SuperCharge fast charging.

The pricing and availability details for Honor X9 5G will be announced on March 29 at 8:30pm MYT (6pm IST), when Honor will launch a new X-series product in Malaysia. Honor X9 5G is available in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Titanium Silver colour options.

????2 Hari Lagi ????

Penantian kini hampir berakhir!

Sudah bersedia untuk bertemu dengan X series baharu yang lagi tahan dan lagi best?



Ketahui lebih lanjut di https://t.co/k1lolma7Lv#HONOR #HONORX9 #LagiTahanLagiBest pic.twitter.com/4Xx1cR0dMk — HONOR Malaysia (@HonorMalaysia) March 27, 2022

Honor X9 5G specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor X9 5G runs Android 11 with Magic UI 4.2 skin on top. It sports a 6.81-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,388 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 19.9:9 aspect ratio, and 16.7 million colours. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, paired with Adreno 619 GPU and 8GB of RAM. The Honor smartphone also features up to 2GB of RAM expansion.

For optics, the Honor X9 5G features a triple rear camera setup. It houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear cameras also feature 8x digital zoom. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone sports a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 aperture.

The Honor X9 5G features 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options on Honor X9 5G comprise 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, USB Type-C, and USB OTG. Onboard sensors include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 2D facial recognition, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gravity sensor, compass, gyroscope, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, and Galileo.

The phone packs a 4,800mAh battery that supports 66W Honor SuperCharge fast charging. Besides, the Honor X9 5G measures 166.07x75.78x8.05mm and weighs around 189 grams.

