Honor X9 5G With Triple Rear Camera Setup, 120Hz Display Announced: Specifications

Honor X9 5G's price and availability details will be announced on March 29 at 8:30pm MYT (6pm IST).

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 28 March 2022 11:08 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X9 5G is offered in three colour options — Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Titanium Silver

Highlights
  • Honor X9 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC
  • It features RAM expansion of up to 2GB
  • Honor X9 5G supports 66W Honor SuperCharge fast charging

Honor X9 5G has been silently announced in Malaysia. The new smartphone sports a 6.81-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the new Honor smartphone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. Honor X9 5G has 8GB of RAM along with up to 2GB of RAM expansion. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup in a circular module and is headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The Honor X9 5G packs a 4,800mAh battery with support for 66W Honor SuperCharge fast charging.

The pricing and availability details for Honor X9 5G will be announced on March 29 at 8:30pm MYT (6pm IST), when Honor will launch a new X-series product in Malaysia. Honor X9 5G is available in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Titanium Silver colour options.

Honor X9 5G specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor X9 5G runs Android 11 with Magic UI 4.2 skin on top. It sports a 6.81-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,388 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 19.9:9 aspect ratio, and 16.7 million colours. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, paired with Adreno 619 GPU and 8GB of RAM. The Honor smartphone also features up to 2GB of RAM expansion.

For optics, the Honor X9 5G features a triple rear camera setup. It houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear cameras also feature 8x digital zoom. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone sports a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 aperture.

The Honor X9 5G features 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options on Honor X9 5G comprise 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, USB Type-C, and USB OTG. Onboard sensors include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 2D facial recognition, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gravity sensor, compass, gyroscope, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, and Galileo.

The phone packs a 4,800mAh battery that supports 66W Honor SuperCharge fast charging. Besides, the Honor X9 5G measures 166.07x75.78x8.05mm and weighs around 189 grams.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor X9 5G

Honor X9 5G

Display 6.81-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4,800mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1,080x2,388 pixels
Further reading: Honor, Honor X9 5G, Honor X9 5G Price, Honor X9 5G Specifications, Android 11, Magic UI 4.2
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Bitcoin Moves Into Green Territory for 2022 as Crypto Market Surge Continues

