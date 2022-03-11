Honor X8 has debuted as the latest model from the Chinese brand. The new Honor phone comes with a 90Hz display and carries quad rear cameras. Honor X8 features an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and has 6GB of RAM. It also gets the brand's proprietary Honor RAM Turbo technology that is designed to virtually expand the RAM capacity by using feee storage. Other key highlights of the Honor X8 include a 7.45mm thin body as well as a 22.5W fast charging. The phone is rated to deliver up to three hours of video playback with a 10-minute charge.

Honor X8 availability

Honor X8 price is yet to be revealed, though the phone will be available for pre-orders in the UAE market starting March 17. It will be available in Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, and Titanium Silver colours.

Details about the global launch of the Honor X8 are yet to be revealed.

Honor X8 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor X8 runs on Magic UI 4.2 based on Android 11 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,388 pixels) display with a 19.9:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone has the Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with Adreno 610 GPU and 6GB of RAM. There is the quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 5-megapixel wide-angle shooter. The rear camera setup also includes a depth sensor and a macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Honor X8 comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front with an f/2.45 lens.

Honor X8 comes with 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Honor X8 smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 22.5W Honor SuperCharge fast charging tech. Besides, the phone measures 163.4x74.7x7.45mm and weighs 177 grams.

