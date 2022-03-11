Technology News
Honor X8 With 90Hz Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Specifications

Honor X8 will go on pre-orders in the UAE market starting March 17.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 March 2022 12:57 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X8 comes with a 19.9:9 aspect ratio and a hole-punch display design

Highlights
  • Honor X8 comes in three distinct colours
  • The Honor phone has a single 6GB + 128GB configuration
  • Honor X8 features a 64-megapixel primary camera

Honor X8 has debuted as the latest model from the Chinese brand. The new Honor phone comes with a 90Hz display and carries quad rear cameras. Honor X8 features an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and has 6GB of RAM. It also gets the brand's proprietary Honor RAM Turbo technology that is designed to virtually expand the RAM capacity by using feee storage. Other key highlights of the Honor X8 include a 7.45mm thin body as well as a 22.5W fast charging. The phone is rated to deliver up to three hours of video playback with a 10-minute charge.

Honor X8 availability

Honor X8 price is yet to be revealed, though the phone will be available for pre-orders in the UAE market starting March 17. It will be available in Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, and Titanium Silver colours.

Details about the global launch of the Honor X8 are yet to be revealed.

Honor X8 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor X8 runs on Magic UI 4.2 based on Android 11 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,388 pixels) display with a 19.9:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone has the Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with Adreno 610 GPU and 6GB of RAM. There is the quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 5-megapixel wide-angle shooter. The rear camera setup also includes a depth sensor and a macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Honor X8 comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front with an f/2.45 lens.

Honor X8 comes with 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Honor X8 smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 22.5W Honor SuperCharge fast charging tech. Besides, the phone measures 163.4x74.7x7.45mm and weighs 177 grams.

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor X8

Honor X8

Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2388 pixels
Further reading: Honor X8 specifications, Honor X8, Honor
