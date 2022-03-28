Technology News
loading

Honor X7 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, Honor RAM Turbo Technology Announced: Specifications

Honor X7 price and availability will be announced on March 29 at 8:30pm MYT (6pm IST).

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 March 2022 16:30 IST
Honor X7 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, Honor RAM Turbo Technology Announced: Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor Malaysia

Honor X7 is offered in Ocean Blue and Titanium Silver colours

Highlights
  • Honor X7 features a 6.74-inch 90Hz LCD display
  • The phone features a quad rear camera setup
  • Honor X7 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging

Honor X7 has been announced in Malaysia. The new smartphone from the Huawei sub-brand gets a 6.74-inch FullView Display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W Honor SuperCharge technology, and Honor RAM Turbo technology that is said to borrow a few GBs from storage and use the free space as RAM for smoother operations. The development comes alongside the announcement of Honor X9 5G, another smartphone in the Chinese company's X series smartphone portfolio in Malaysia.

Honor X7 price, availability

The pricing and availability details for Honor X7 will be announced on March 29 at 8:30pm MYT (6pm IST) alongside other Honor X-series products in Malaysia. The Honor smartphone has made its debut in Ocean Blue and Titanium Silver colour options.

Honor X7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor X9 5G runs Android 11 with Magic UI 4.2 skin on top. It sports a 6.74-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 19.9:9 aspect ratio, and 16.7 million colours. Under the hood, the smartphone gets an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with Adreno 610 GPU and 4GB of RAM. As mentioned, the phone features Honor RAM Turbo technology which allows for up to 2GB of RAM expansion by utilising free storage.

For photography, the Honor X7 smartphone features a quad rear camera setup highlighted by a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. There is a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera setup offers 8x digital zoom, Honor says. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone gets an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

Honor X7 features 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C, 3.5mm port and USB OTG support. Onboard sensors include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 2D facial recognition, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gravity sensor, compass, gyroscope, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, and Galileo.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 22.5W Honor SuperCharge fast charging. Honor X7 measures 167.59x77.19x8.62mm and weighs around 198 grams.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Honor X7

Honor X7

Display 6.74-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor X7, Honor X7 Price, Honor X7 Specifications, Honor
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Huawei Reports Record Profit as CFO Meng Wanzhou Makes Public Return
Moon Knight Release Date and Time, Cast, Episodes, Poster, Trailer, Review, and More

Related Stories

Honor X7 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, Honor RAM Turbo Technology Announced: Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Introduces Rs. 259 'Calendar Month Validity' Prepaid Plan
  2. Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Catches Fire, Company Assures Investigation
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro India Price, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Xiaomi to Launch New Redmi Note Smartphone Globally Tomorrow
  5. How to Watch IPL 2022 Matches Online Live Globally
  6. OnePlus 10R Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: All You Need to Know
  7. Oscars Winners 2022 — the Full List
  8. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  9. Poco X4 Pro 5G With a 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  10. How to Watch 2022 Oscars in India
#Latest Stories
  1. ‘Will Give Birth to Red Tapism’: Member of Parliament Opposes 1 Percent TDS on Crypto Assets
  2. Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 2 Specifications, Display Sizes Tipped; Said to Get Improved Crease
  3. Malicious Apps Pretending as Crypto Wallets Found to Be Used for Stealing Funds From Android, iOS Users
  4. Rio De Janeiro to Become First City in Brazil to Accept Property Tax in Crypto
  5. Yatra Online Files for IPO to Raise Rs. 750 Crore
  6. Israeli Startup Brain.Space to Test Brain-Activity Gear on Mission to ISS
  7. Tecno Days Sale on Amazon India Brings Discounts on Pova 5G, Spark 8 Pro, More
  8. iPad Pro 2022 to Launch With M2 Chip and MagSafe Charging: Mark Gurman
  9. Realme 9 Reportedly Spotted on Company Website in India, Tipped to Feature 108-Megapixel Camera
  10. Nokia C01 Plus Gets New 32GB Storage Variant in India, 16GB Storage Variant Price Hiked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.