Honor X7 has been announced in Malaysia. The new smartphone from the Huawei sub-brand gets a 6.74-inch FullView Display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W Honor SuperCharge technology, and Honor RAM Turbo technology that is said to borrow a few GBs from storage and use the free space as RAM for smoother operations. The development comes alongside the announcement of Honor X9 5G, another smartphone in the Chinese company's X series smartphone portfolio in Malaysia.

Honor X7 price, availability

The pricing and availability details for Honor X7 will be announced on March 29 at 8:30pm MYT (6pm IST) alongside other Honor X-series products in Malaysia. The Honor smartphone has made its debut in Ocean Blue and Titanium Silver colour options.

Honor X7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor X9 5G runs Android 11 with Magic UI 4.2 skin on top. It sports a 6.74-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 19.9:9 aspect ratio, and 16.7 million colours. Under the hood, the smartphone gets an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with Adreno 610 GPU and 4GB of RAM. As mentioned, the phone features Honor RAM Turbo technology which allows for up to 2GB of RAM expansion by utilising free storage.

For photography, the Honor X7 smartphone features a quad rear camera setup highlighted by a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. There is a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera setup offers 8x digital zoom, Honor says. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone gets an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

Honor X7 features 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C, 3.5mm port and USB OTG support. Onboard sensors include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 2D facial recognition, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gravity sensor, compass, gyroscope, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, and Galileo.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 22.5W Honor SuperCharge fast charging. Honor X7 measures 167.59x77.19x8.62mm and weighs around 198 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.