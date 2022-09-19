Honor X6 moniker has been confirmed by the company in a Facebook post on Honor Myanmar's profile. Additionally, two smartphone retailers have shared the alleged price and specifications of the Honor X6. The smartphone is said to feature a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution. It is said to run Android 12-based Magic UI 6.1. The phone could feature a triple rear camera setup. At the front, it can be seen with a waterdrop-style notch, which is expected to house the selfie camera.

In a Facebook post, Honor Myanmar has confirmed that it will launch a smartphone with the name Honor X6. Additionally, a phone retailer called Marvel Mobile has shared a purported marketing poster of the upcoming handset.

The poster suggests that the smartphone will pack a 5,000mAh battery, and feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. It is shown in a Blue colour option with a waterdrop-style notch at front, which will likely house the selfie camera.

Honor X6 price, availability (expected)

Honor X6 price will start at MYR 599 (roughly Rs. 10,500), according to another smartphone retailer HNTW. The phone could launch in Ocean Blue and Titanium Silver colour options, according to the retailer. The company is yet to official announce the pricing and a specific launch timeline of the upcoming smartphone. The retailer has also shared some specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

Photo Credit: Facebook/ HNTW

Honor X6 specifications (expected)

Honor X6 will run on Android 12-based Magic UI 6.1 out-of-the-box, according to the retailer. The handset could sport a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution. The Honor X6 is said to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek SoC, coupled with MediaTek HyperEnjine. As per the retailer, the smartphone will feature 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The storage can be extended up to 1TB via a microSD card, the retailer suggests.

For optics, the Honor X6 is said to feature a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash. The upcoming Honor smartphone could get a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, a 2-megapixel rear macro camera, and a 2-megapixel rear depth camera. At the front, the phone could feature a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The Honor X6 is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.