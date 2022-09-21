Honor X6 has debuted in Saudi Arabia, according to the official company website. The new smartphone comes in three colour options. The pricing of the handset is yet to be revealed by the company. The Honor X6 sports a 6.5-inch LCD display with 720x1,600 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 16.7 million colours. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, coupled with IMG GE8320 GPU. The phone gets face recognition and a fingerprint scanner for security as well. It runs on MagicUI 6.1, according to the company.

The price of the Honor X6 is yet to revealed by the company. The handset will be available in a 64GB and a 128GB storage variant. The smartphone is currently listed on Honor's website in Saudi Arabia in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Titanium Silver colour options. The website reveals the specifications of the new phone.

Honor X6 specifications

Honor X6 runs Android 12-based MagicUI 6.1. It sports a 6.5-inch TFT LCD display with 720x1,600 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 16.7 million colours. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, paired with an IMG GE8320 GPU and 4GB of RAM. It also features up to 128GB of internal storage, which can be extended up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For optics, the Honor X6 features a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash. The phone gets a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a depth camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. The camera also features up to 6x digital zoom. It can record 1080p videos as well. At the front, the phone gets a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The Honor X6 features 4GB LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack, and OTG support for connectivity. The smartphone sports a gravity sensor, an ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. For security, it gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face recognition support. It also features a USB Type-C port for charging. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It measures 163.66 x 75.13 x 8.68mm, and weighs about 194g, according to the company.

