Technology News
loading

Honor X6 With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 6.5-Inch Display Launched: All Details

Honor X6 will be available in Saudi Arabia in two storage variants.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 21 September 2022 10:30 IST
Honor X6 With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 6.5-Inch Display Launched: All Details

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X6 (pictured) features a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash

Highlights
  • Honor X6 features an IMG GE8320 GPU
  • The new Honor phone comes in three colour options
  • The Honor X6 packs a 5,000mAh battery

Honor X6 has debuted in Saudi Arabia, according to the official company website. The new smartphone comes in three colour options. The pricing of the handset is yet to be revealed by the company. The Honor X6 sports a 6.5-inch LCD display with 720x1,600 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 16.7 million colours. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, coupled with IMG GE8320 GPU. The phone gets face recognition and a fingerprint scanner for security as well. It runs on MagicUI 6.1, according to the company.

The price of the Honor X6 is yet to revealed by the company. The handset will be available in a 64GB and a 128GB storage variant. The smartphone is currently listed on Honor's website in Saudi Arabia in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Titanium Silver colour options. The website reveals the specifications of the new phone.

Honor X6 specifications

Honor X6 runs Android 12-based MagicUI 6.1. It sports a 6.5-inch TFT LCD display with 720x1,600 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 16.7 million colours. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, paired with an IMG GE8320 GPU and 4GB of RAM. It also features up to 128GB of internal storage, which can be extended up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For optics, the Honor X6 features a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash. The phone gets a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a depth camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. The camera also features up to 6x digital zoom. It can record 1080p videos as well. At the front, the phone gets a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The Honor X6 features 4GB LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack, and OTG support for connectivity. The smartphone sports a gravity sensor, an ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. For security, it gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face recognition support. It also features a USB Type-C port for charging. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It measures 163.66 x 75.13 x 8.68mm, and weighs about 194g, according to the company.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor X6

Honor X6

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G25
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor, Honor X6, Honor X6 specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
YouTube to Share 45 Percent of Ad Revenue From YouTube Shorts With Creators Amid Intense TikTok Competition

Related Stories

Honor X6 With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 6.5-Inch Display Launched: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Price Teased: Details
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers Previewed So Far
  3. MacBook Air (M1) May Get Discount During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022
  4. Flipkart Sale: Samsung Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G Discounts Announced
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra With 12GB of RAM to Launch in India Soon: Details
  6. How to Find the Best Deals on Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales
  7. OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition to Launch in India on September 22
  8. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earphones Launched in India
  9. OnePlus Nord Watch Specifications, Schematics Leaked
  10. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Spotify Launches Audiobook Service for US Users, Set to Lock Horns With Amazon's Audible
  2. Oppo A77s Colours, RAM, Storage Configurations Leaked, Launch Timeline Tipped Alongside
  3. Elon Musk to Be Questioned Under Oath in Twitter Lawsuit on September 26: All Details
  4. FIFA 23: Ted Lasso to Be Part of EA's New Football Game, With Fictional Club AFC Richmond
  5. Honor X6 With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 6.5-Inch Display Launched: All Details
  6. YouTube to Share 45 Percent of Ad Revenue From YouTube Shorts With Creators Amid Intense TikTok Competition
  7. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Can be Availabled for As Low As Rs. 28,999 During Early Diwali Deals
  8. Twitter Tests New Tools to Expand Recommendations, Allows Users to Remove Unrelated Tweets From Timeline
  9. Ola, Uber said to Have Asked Their Indian Partners to Ensure Working Rear Seatbelt
  10. Realme 10 Gets CB Test Certification, May Feature 4,880mAh Battery: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.